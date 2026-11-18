The New York Knicks completed a hard-fought two-game sweep in Toronto on Tuesday night, grinding out a 111-102 victory against a resilient Raptors squad at Scotiabank Arena. While star guard Jalen Brunson once again delivered the dagger in the final moments, an understated star dominated postgame headlines. It took less than seven minutes tonight for Jose Alvarado to prove why he matters to this Knicks squad. And he made Jalen’s dad look very good too.

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Tonight, the clutch play belonged to Jalen Brunson for converting a four-point play with 1:25 remaining after being fouled on a deep three-pointer. However, Mike Brown’s postgame comments conveyed an unexpected tactical shift. Speaking to reporters after the game, the Knicks head coach revealed that assistant coach Rick Brunson, Jalen’s father, was the mastermind behind a pivotal substitution that completely swung momentum back to New York.

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Reflecting on the grueling battle and the team’s late-game execution, Brown heaped high praise on his coaching staff and bench production.

“Really good game. Darko does a heckuva job…those guys play hard, really good defensively, they give us fits,” Brown said. “I thought our execution, especially down the stretch at the last few minutes of the game, was at a pretty high level both ends of the floor, in particularly offensively…our pace, spacing, screening, we take care of basketball down the stretch. It was pretty good. We got a lot of different guys that produced in a lot of different ways tonight on both ends of the floor.”

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Brown specifically pointed out the decisive coaching decision that ignited the team when energy was lagging.

“Obviously, KAT continues to be a double-double machine. OG was our Defensive Player of the Game; he hit that big 3 for us late in the 2nd half…he’s been fabulous for us…Mikal was good for us, especially down stretch. Landry Shamet was huge. Tyler Kolek gave us a lift. But Jose Alvarado, I hadn’t played him, and I don’t know how long I threw him the last game, but it was just a great call…Rick Brunson made the call of throwing Jose in to see if he could give us a spark, just a heck of a call by Rick Brunson and fantastic job by Jose, producing on both ends of the floor when his number was called.”

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Jose Alvarado logged in his entire play in seven minutes of the third quarter. He recorded two points and four crucial assists. Three of them were to Jalen Brunson. Mikal Bridges caught a pass from Alvarado to make the three that put the Knicks up 71-70.

The head coach also emphasized how addressing hustle plays during halftime changed the trajectory of the contest.

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“In halftime, we talked about 50-50 balls. We were 2-for-6 with the 50-50 balls in the first half; in the second half, our guys got after it. They were 7-9; we needed every single one of those to help us get a little bit of rhythm…Just a good two wins, a baseball series, versus a good team.”

The victory improves the defending champions to 8-6 on the season and extends the Knicks’ remarkable dominance over the Raptors to 15 consecutive wins, a streak stretching back to 2023.

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Yet, Tuesday’s matchup was far from a comfortable walkover. Toronto entered the contest energized and determined to bounce back from Sunday’s overtime loss, fueled by a breakout performance from Ja’Kobe Walter, who poured in a season-high 25 points while sinking seven three-pointers. He was responsible for half of the Raptors’ 40% efficiency from the arc (14-35). The entire Knicks squad made 12 out of 35 threes.

Despite Toronto building a 48-35 lead in the second quarter and battling tooth and nail through the second half, the Knicks relied on their veteran poise and exceptional roster depth. Karl-Anthony Towns anchored the frontcourt with 16 points and 16 rebounds, securing his 14th consecutive double-double to start the campaign and setting a new franchise record. Mikal Bridges added 17 efficient points in 30 minutes of action, while OG Anunoby chipped in 16 points against his former team, including a crucial triple late in the second half.

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The insertion of Alvarado proved to be a stroke of genius by Rick Brunson. Having fallen out of the regular rotation in recent weeks behind Tyler Kolek, Alvarado injected immediate defensive tenacity and energy into the backcourt when New York desperately needed a spark. His ability to disrupt Toronto’s ball-handlers aided Jalen Brunson’s 31-point game.

His contributions on the court complement a poignant display of his locker room presence, visible in how he comforted a distraught Bridges on the bench in the last game. Alvarado is also notably a mentor to Kolek despite losing his minutes to him.

For Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković and the Raptors, the loss stings particularly hard as it marks their fifth consecutive defeat, with four of those losses featuring blown double-digit leads. Even with strong contributions from RJ Barrett (22 points) and Scottie Barnes (20 points), Toronto’s offensive limitations left them vulnerable down the stretch.

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As the Raptors prepare to host the Washington Wizards, the Knicks will take their winning momentum back on the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, bolstered by sharp tactical instincts from the bench and leadership that runs deep in the Brunson family.