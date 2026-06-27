The Knicks’ championship celebration reached Syracuse this week as assistant coach Rick Brunson returned to his hometown with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But while the event was meant to honor one of the city’s own, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick unexpectedly revisited one of the Finals’ most debated moments that still managed to draw laughs from the crowd.

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Speaking during the Proclamation for Rick Brunson Appreciation Day in front of the fans, Fitzpatrick took a lighthearted dig at the Spurs superstar big man.

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“Coach, I am a lifelong prosecutor. I can tell you if Wemby.. what ever his name is, did that to my son at the Carrier Dome, he’d be in jail right now,” the DA said, critiquing the way Wemby defended Brunson.

The remark quickly gained traction after clips from the ceremony surfaced on social media. Coming from William Fitzpatrick, Onondaga County’s district attorney since 1991 and one of Central New York’s longest-serving elected officials, the comment stood out even more. Best known for overseeing high-profile criminal prosecutions rather than weighing in on basketball, Fitzpatrick still found himself at the center of an NBA conversation with his tongue-in-cheek remark.

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But Fitzpatrick’s remark wasn’t made out of thin air. It was a nod to one of the most debated moments of the NBA Finals, a sequence that continued to frustrate Knicks fans even after the franchise finally ended its 53-year championship drought.

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In Game 3, late in the opening quarter, during the Knicks’ offensive play, Wembanyama, guarding Brunson, extended his arm and shoved him to the floor. Despite the visible contact, officials allowed the play to continue without a whistle. Notably, ardent fan Spike Lee, who spotted the incident from the sidelines, pleaded with the ref for a call. It didn’t help either. Jalen Brunson approached the refs for an explanation, but it went in vain. The officials neither reviewed nor upgraded it after the game.

While this incident left the Knicks fans fuming, there was a similar situation during Game 5 as well. This time, Wemby hovered an one-game suspension with his penalty points standing on the border.

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Late in Game 5 with the Knicks a game away from a championship, Wemby once again found himself at the firing line. The big man stepped into Brunson’s landing space on a 3-point attempt, sending the Knicks star guard awkwardly to the floor. A whistle would have immediately sent a one-game suspension.

Still, the district attorney’s remark was only a brief detour from the day’s main purpose. The focus soon returned to celebrating Rick Brunson, as local officials and fans honored the Syracuse native for his role in the Knicks’ championship run.

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Amid Victor Wembanyama slander, Rick Brunson embraces Syracuse

While William Fitzpatrick’s remarks generated plenty of attention, they were only a small part of an afternoon dedicated to celebrating Syracuse native Rick Brunson and his role in the Knicks’ championship run.

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Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens addressed the crowd, reflecting on what the occasion meant for the city.

“Sports is huge here in Syracuse, to be able to just have this moment in Syracuse with the coach, it means a lot, it’s going to mean a lot to this community,” Owens said.

Brunson echoed that appreciation in his own speech, thanking the city that shaped his basketball journey.

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“I’m honored, I’m humbled. I just can’t imagine this, a kid from Syracuse,” the 54-year-old said, addressing the fans.

Following the ceremony, Brunson received an official Rick Brunson Appreciation Day proclamation and spent time with members of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team, posing for photos alongside the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He also greeted fans who had gathered to celebrate the hometown champion.

The celebration wasn’t only about reflecting on the title run but also looking ahead to what comes next. When the host joked that the Knicks should “run it back,” Brunson, standing behind him, responded, “Let’s get the ring first.”