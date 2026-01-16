“He’ll Never Get a Ring”: Luka Doncic Blasted Again Amid Lakers Trade Demand

Luka Doncic entered the season with renewed focus. He slimmed down and committed to playing both sides of the floor. That hasn’t happened yet. His inactivity on the defensive end has contributed to the Lakers’ poor resistance. That’s led to some wild takes across the media. It started with Max Kellerman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He would rather have Austin Reaves over Doncic to avoid redundancy. But he didn’t doubt Doncic’s abilities as a cornerstone. Michelle Beadle just did that, claiming the five-time All-NBA star is “overrated”.

“I can’t get on a trend, a bandwagon, a way of thinking that endorses and celebrates Luka Doncic as one of the greatest to ever do it, top this top that when he’s only technically playing half of this great game of basketball… He’s a huge liability for half of the game. You cannot be the best or one of the best to do anything if you did half the job,” she said on Offside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s surely difficult to build around a one-ended star. The Hawks moved off Trae Young for the exact same reason. Beadle thinks Doncic will “never get a ring” by just leading the way offensively. And there’s some truth when you see the past Finals MVPs. Aside from the Joker, who has a center’s size, every player contributed on both sides. A team follows the franchise leader after all. At the moment, Luka Doncic’s behaviour hasn’t resonated with the Lakers.

But is it fair to say he can’t lead a team to a championship? Alongside the right cast, he led the Dallas Mavericks to an NBA Finals with his exquisite offensive display. Replicating that with the Lakers depends a lot on the front office. Right now, they don’t have the shooting or enough hustle players to help the Slovenian. But their recent interest suggests a shift could come

ADVERTISEMENT

Interest in Jonathan Kuminga could mark a shift

The Warriors have tried to do business with the Lakers. They tried to get LeBron James, but in an unsuccessful attempt. This time, it could be the Lakers who approach the Bay. Jonathan Kuminga demanded a trade the first day he was eligible. The fifth year forward has had a rough time with the Warriors, falling out of the rotation after signing an extension in the offseason. Among the teams interested are the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to reports, they are preparing a package of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt to make it possible. Kuminga helps address many of the Lakers’ current woes. He’s a phenomenal athlete, which translates to solid defense. Kuminga can find more ways to score, which could be crucial to improve the Lakers’ low-output bench. He started the season averaging 17.5 points in October, before injury derailed his consistency in the lineup.

He’s also a potential long-term asset for the Lakers. At least, that is a good foundation to improve their play this season. Next season, with LeBron James possibly leaving, it opens up some flexibility for the Lakers to make a serious addition. It’s understood that Luka Doncic is a star for the future. His talent ensures he doesn’t need the best around him, just the right profile of players to quickly build a winning culture.

So even if it’s a gradual construction, the Lakers would be moving forward. It’s a trade that helps them settle and get closer to their ceiling. It would be the start. But Luka Doncic is among the most versatile cornerstones there is. His defense, with the demands and Laker Nation, is also a realistic development. However, without some shift in the team, it’s starting to look really concerning for the Lakers.