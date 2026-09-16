“Hell No”: NBA Champion Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Jimmy Butler-Stephen Curry’s Warriors Dream

Iman Shumpert isn’t buying into title hopes for the Warriors next season, even with Jimmy Butler working his way back from injury.

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Butler tore his ACL against the Miami Heat on January 19 and hasn’t played since his season ended right there. Shumpert’s take on the timing: a January or February return actually works in Butler’s favor, giving him time to shake off rust and build up reps before things get serious in the playoffs, while the rest of the roster is usually coasting toward the postseason anyway.

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“So him coming around January, February, all us league veterans know that’s the perfect time to be coming back right after All-Star. Get your feet wet. Start really getting those reps and really getting those games in toward the end of the year… and you kind of turn it up a notch with those last couple of games being the number one guy, really getting in your flow.”

Shumpert Says the Problem Isn’t Steph

Timing Butler’s return well is one thing. Fixing the roster is another, and Shumpert doesn’t think Golden State has done that. He pointed to Draymond Green’s advancing age and declining impact as the bigger issue, arguing that it’s exposed just how much Green was holding the whole operation together, more than people realized while he was still playing at a high level.

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“I felt like the Warriors lose their spark because Draymond is on the later parts of his career. I think that the Warriors team, it was underestimated how much Draymond as the engine of that team meant until now when you’re watching the decrease… I think you’re just watching a much different nucleus and a team to where it’s not really built for Steph.”

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That framing led Shumpert to push back on criticism aimed at Curry directly, making the case that Curry’s play isn’t the problem. Instead, he believes the roster around him is no longer suited to get the most out of him at this stage of his career.

“So I can understand the criticism that comes around Steph Curry, but you got to understand as a special player that really needs a special team to fully use him the way he’s supposed to be used, especially with him being in the later parts of his career.”

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Asked point blank whether the Warriors will be in the championship conversation next season, Shumpert didn’t hesitate: “Hell no.” Ahrii Shumpert echoed the sentiment, though he singled out Butler as the player best equipped to adjust his game as his physical abilities change.

“I think Jimmy, though, just piggybacking off of what you just said, is the best player, if any, to, you know, remodel his game or to fix it and have concessions to, you know, make himself seem more effective, even though he’s less effective physically.”

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Butler, 37, suffered the ACL injury on January 19 and underwent surgery in February. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Butler could return sometime in January or February 2027, although the Warriors are expected to be careful with his recovery.

For now, Butler’s return remains one of the biggest questions surrounding Golden State heading into the 2026-27 season.