“Hell No”: Steve Kerr Rules Out Mortgaging Warriors’ Future for Stephen Curry as He Hints at Joint Exit With GSW Trio

Steve Kerr got very candid about the future of the Golden State Warriors and the head coach believes that fans need to make peace with it. He delivered a resolute defense of the franchise’s long-term strategy while addressing rumors surrounding the twilight years of the team’s historic dynasty around cornerstone, Stephen Curry.

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In an expansive interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, the Warriors’ head coach shut down any notion that Golden State should deplete its remaining draft capital and future assets to pursue desperate blockbuster trades to turn into a championship contender. When asked whether the organization should sacrifice its draft picks to construct a contender around Curry as he approaches his late 30s, Kerr was definitive.

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“Do we throw away our entire future to build around a 39-year-old Steph? He turns 39 in March, right? Does it make sense now to throw away all those picks? Hell no,” Kerr said.

Addressing criticism from fans who feel the front office has failed to maximize Curry’s remaining prime, particularly this offseason, Kerr pointed to the team’s midseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler in 2025 as proof of their ongoing commitment. Yet he cautioned against irrational moves.

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“OK, so you’re talking about the fan base. Tell me the move we should have made,” Kerr pushed back. When Murdock said he didn’t know either, Kerr responded with a defense of Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s restrictions.

“Yeah, neither do I. That’s the point. I will follow up with this. We got Jimmy Butler. We did make that move. And when we made that move for that span, from the time Jimmy got here to the time Jimmy got injured, we had the fifth-best record in the NBA. And by the way, we were deep in the tax. And so that was our big fish move. And we were lucky to get Jimmy without having to pay a king’s ransom. When we made that move, we felt great. We go and beat Houston in the first round [2025 playoffs]. We beat Minnesota in Game 1, and then Steph pulls his hamstring. So now we have to look at this rationally.”

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Beyond roster construction, Kerr offered unprecedented clarity regarding his personal timeline on the sidelines. Entering his 13th season leading the Warriors, the 61-year-old coach confirmed he considered retirement over the offseason.

Following a brief reprieve since their Play-In elimination, he, however, agreed to an extension, hinting that his departure will likely coincide with Curry and Draymond Green.

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“I didn’t know. I didn’t know until I took those two, three weeks if it was too early,” Kerr admitted when asked about recent contract talks. “And then after talking to my wife, talking to Mike and Joe and Kirk [Lacob] and really examining what it would look like going forward, I came to the conclusion that, no, it was too early. I still have something to offer.

“And I think the team, they have shown that they still want me here and we still make a really good group. I’m talking about management, players, and coaches. And I’m so excited about this team, this season, our training camp. So I know without a doubt, it’s too soon, but I don’t want to be too late.”

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He does hint this extension might be the last one.

“I signed for two years and I can’t see myself walking away after this year, but it feels now like there’s some shape to this thing,” Kerr added. “There’s some clarity. I could see this ending where Steph, Dray, we all leave around the same time. I could see that happening.”

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Curry also signed a two-year extension right before training camp that accommodates the over-38 rule. Draymond Green is on a one year contract that expires after this season. Though Green hinted at possibly playing longer, even if it’s not with the Warriors.

Steve Kerr puts Warriors’ post-Stephen Curry transition into perspective

Kerr’s reflections arrive as the Warriors prepare for a challenging 2026–27 campaign after an injury-ridden season.

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Opening their season against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors face early adversity with Butler recovering from a torn ACL sustained last January, the unreliable availability of Kristaps Porzingis, and the absence of Moses Moody.

The team also has to manage the health and availability of veterans like Curry, Green, and Al Horford.

While acknowledging past organizational missteps over the last five years, Kerr emphasized that the front office, led by general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and governor Joe Lacob, remains focused on positioning the franchise for a sustainable future once Curry’s legendary era eventually concludes.

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By retaining their future first-round draft picks and managing their cap space, the Warriors project to enter upcoming offseasons with substantial financial flexibility when Curry, Green, and Kerr eventually call it a career.

As Kerr, Curry, and Green embark on what appears to be the closing chapter of their decade-defining run, Golden State’s leadership remains firmly aligned on not sacrificing the future of the organization.