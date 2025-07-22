Help Arrives for Bronny James as Lakers Make Big Decision After Summer League Performance

Help isn’t a solo act in the NBA; sometimes, it takes a full-court press off the hardwood to get a young player over the next hump. Bronny James’ rookie year was a crucible—hours spent in the G League, limited NBA minutes, and all the spotlight that comes with his last name. This summer, that narrative didn’t just shift; it took off. Los Angeles’ front office has made it clear that their development pipeline was getting a turbocharge, not just for Bronny, but for every prospect fighting for a future in the Purple and Gold.

The Lakers just hired a new name to fill the role of their video coordinator, and they found the man for the job in Austin Pope. A name whose roots stretch from rec leagues in Burbank to hardwood battles in Lithuania. Now, to understand how crucial this position can be, consider this: names like Erik Spoelstra and Quin Snyder had started as video coordinators before they went for their coaching stints in the league. Clearly, while most fans were tracking Bronny James’ eye-catching Summer League stat lines—like his 17-5-5 night against the Clippers—the real off-court chess move was going down backstage.

The update has been shared by GTV Hoops’ Instagram post with the caption: “BBN says thank you for everything. Once a Cat always a Cat… Congratulations to the new Video Coordinator of the South Bay Lakers @austinopope.”

For Pope, it’s not just another step up the ladder: “It means everything… For me, it’s a full-circle moment to work in the organization… And Kobe being my G.O.A.T. and my favorite (player), come on, man. I’m overjoyed.” Pope’s arrival as head video coordinator comes at a moment when South Bay’s roster—potentially including Bronny, Trey Jemison, Eric Dixon—looks primed to benefit from surgical attention to player development in the film room and beyond.

But our main question: how does this actually change things for Bronny?

This summer, the second-year guard turned speculation into statement, averaging as high as 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.6 rebounds over a three-game burst, including dropping 18 against the Celtics with 47.6 percent shooting from the floor. Confidence—once a question—became an asset. Lakers insiders now expect Bronny to split time between the G League and the NBA roster, a strategy the organization has used to polish young guards. With Pope’s fresh lens just off a Kentucky Sweet 16 run and international stops, Bronny James may have the unique support system he needs to accelerate his trajectory.

For the South Bay Lakers, it’s more than just building highlights; it’s about turning potential into pedigree. So what does an elite video coordinator bring to a next-gen prospect?

A closer look at Austin Pope’s credentials reflects hope for the Lakers’ young talent

Austin Pope’s basketball journey hasn’t just been about talent—it’s been about perseverance, growth, and passion. For Lakers fans curious about who’s stepping into a key developmental role, Pope brings a resume worth getting excited about. Back in 2013, he helped Burbank High make school history by reaching the CIF semifinals as just a sophomore—already a sign of his leadership chops.

That early leadership spark led him to Cerritos College and then to North Idaho College, where he earned NJCAA All-Region 18 First Team honors and a spot on the Region 18 All-Tournament Team—no small feat at that level. Pope’s next stop? Chaminade University. There, the 6’6″ guard continued turning heads, grabbing Pacific West Conference Newcomer of the Year and All-PacWest Third Team honors in 2016-17. He followed it up with an All-PacWest First Team nod his senior year.

Pope’s passion for the game then took him abroad—playing in Lithuania, Denmark, and Serbia. He even earned a spot at the Stockton Kings G League minicamp in 2022. But he wasn’t done. He jumped into coaching with BTI, then moved on to Viewpoint High and eventually took over at Burroughs High in his hometown. Most recently, he joined Mark Pope’s Kentucky staff as a grad assistant, helping guide them to the Sweet 16. And now, he’s ready to bring that fire to the Lakers!

