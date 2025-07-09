Help Arrives for Victor Wembanyama as Ex-Spurs Star Reveals Reason Behind Kelly Olynyk Trade

The San Antonio Spurs have made a low-key but potentially high-impact move by acquiring veteran big man Kelly Olynyk in a trade with the Washington Wizards. In exchange, the Spurs sent Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick to Washington. The deal addresses San Antonio’s immediate need for frontcourt help and three-point shooting—two areas where Olynyk thrives.

Former Spurs guard and current Pelicans analyst Antonio Daniels weighed in on the move, calling Olynyk, “Smart, great passer, good on lobs, High basketball IQ. Very crafty to offset limited speed and athleticism. Pels best big man playing next to Zion. Also shot a career high 42% from 3 last year,” according to Don Harris on X.

While Branham and Wesley are promising, neither was expected to be in the Spurs’ rotation this coming season. According to salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, consolidating the two guards for a productive veteran like Olynyk made sense—especially with the Spurs holding three open roster spots and financial flexibility.

This move arrives at the perfect time for Victor Wembanyama, who now gets a seasoned frontcourt partner capable of relieving some pressure. With Luke Kornet also recently signed, San Antonio appears to be reshaping its big-man depth chart to support Wembanyama more effectively.

Though the trade came as a surprise—especially since Washington had just acquired Olynyk—it could pay immediate dividends for the Spurs as they focus on building around their generational star. Olynyk may not be flashy, but he fits exactly what San Antonio needs.

(This is a building story…)