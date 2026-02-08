Helpless Steve Kerr Makes Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis Admission After Lakers Loss

Without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Golden State Warriors could score just 99 points against the Lakers. Head coach Steve Kerr watched his team struggle with 27% shooting from beyond the arc and just 4 fast-break points. That’s why he is gladly waiting for the All-Star break so Curry and the newest signing, Kristaps Porzingis, can finally make their possible return.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We just couldn’t get shots to go down today,” said a dejected Steve Kerr. “But we won the turnover battle, offensive boards, we gave ourselves a lot of opportunities, just couldn’t generate enough offense. But I loved the effort and the energy and the fight, and we will keep plugging away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A shorthanded Warriors still made things difficult for the Lakers. The Dub Nation led just 42-41 at halftime, and the Lakers led 89-88 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Eventually, it was a close loss for the Golden State, 105-99. That’s why Kerr is looking at the positives and being hopeful to return to a somewhat healthier team.

Imago Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts during the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“The break will be coming at a good time. We’ll be able to regroup after the break, hopefully get Steph and Kristaps playing right after the break, and we’re in a pretty good spot. So I think we can be even better (on the defensive end) with Kristaps and Steph healthy. So, that’s the key, really.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Kerr praised individual defenders Draymond Green and Al Horford, but knows the addition of Porzingis to the team will lead to better overall structure. The former Hawks star continues to manage his illness, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which is why he only played 17 games in Atlanta this season. He is currently recovering from Achilles tendinitis, and the head coach believes that after the All-Star break could be the right time for the Latvian to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Similarly, Stephen Curry is dealing with a right knee issue, which has kept him on the sidelines for the past two games. Kerr clearly stated that he doesn’t expect Curry to play on Monday. His presence was missed, especially during clutch time. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Lakers led 89-88 and then would score 11 straight points. It was eventually enough to hand the Warriors a fourth loss in the last 6 games.

With a current record of 52.8%, it’s the second-worst in his head coaching tenure. And the worst for the Warriors head coach since the 19-20 season (they had just 15 wins in 65 games). Naturally, the rumors of him losing the locker room or the trust of the front office have emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Kerr’s contract situation is not clear

It’s clear that the Dub Nation is inconsistent. They have won three games in a row just three times this season. Plus, the former Team USA head coach is in the final year of his two-year, $35 million extension signed in February 2024. While there is no official news, there have been reports that convey conflict in the Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report from The Ringer last month, Steve Kerr’s assistant coaches were quietly looking for jobs next season, “operating under the premise” that this will be Kerr’s last run. But the head coach had sent an apparent message to the front office that he wants to finish his career with Stephen Curry.

“Well, I would never leave him, I can tell you that. I love Steph,” Kerr said recently while speaking with Dan Patrick. “I’m so incredibly lucky to have coached him for 12 years. And I will never leave him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Kerr clarified that he won’t become a free agent to coach another team. He doesn’t want to leave the organization anytime soon; however, the front office has yet to give him that assurance. “But it all has to play out with the organization, but yeah, hopefully that’s how it ends up. But you never know.”