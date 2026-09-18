“Her Whole Mental Is F**ked Up”: Lonzo Ball Reveals Who He Won’t Let His Sister Date

The (in)famous Ball brothers don’t need online trolls when they can roast each other just fine. Lonzo Ball, the eldest, has never exactly been shy about sharing the family business, and this time he all but confirmed the middle-child stereotype. LiAngelo Ball, in his own brother’s words, is not exactly dating material.

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The remark came during a candid exchange on the brothers’ Ball in the Family podcast, when the co-host turned the conversation to romantic red flags, asking, “Who would you not want to date your sister?”

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Lonzo did not hesitate before calling out his younger brother, LiAngelo “Gelo” Ball. “Probably G,” Lonzo replied and left the studio in splits, except Gelo, who was rightfully offended.

After the co-host hilariously shouted, “Get the f— out of here,” Lonzo doubled down: “She’ll have a blast. She will, but she would be like her her whole mental is f—ed up”.

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LiAngelo pushed back against his older brother’s assessment. “I’m f—ing up mentals, n—-? Ain’t nothing wrong with a little bit of scraping. Ain’t y’all, y’all n—– don’t be doing enough mental checks,” Gelo retorted, defending his track record.

Funnily enough, there’s no Ball sister. Yet LiAngelo’s rollercoaster romantic history is being completely roasted in a hypothetical scenario too.

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Gelo’s split from Nikki Mudarris, mother of two of his children, went public in February 2025 when Mudarris said he’d moved out and gone quiet. Weeks later he was photographed leaving a Southern California courthouse with model Rashida Nicole, and the two confirmed they’d married in a civil ceremony on March 24. By June, Rashida announced her pregnancy, and just one week later, Gelo filed for divorce.

On a December episode of Ball in the Family, Gelo said he didn’t want to marry Nicole and described feeling disconnected and close to tears on the drive to the courthouse.

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“She drove me… I’m out there about to cry in the whip,” Ball recalled. “I felt disconnected type s—. I’m telling her like, ‘I don’t want to get married. I don’t want to do none of this s—.’ But then I was like, ‘I’m doing it though, n—-.’ And I did not understand.”

Ball also acknowledged on the podcast that he regretted leaving Mudarris, saying he had no excuse for how he handled the situation.

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Nicole then fired back on her Instagram Story, calling her estranged husband a “clown” and criticizing his lack of responsibility. “None of it makes sense. He can never take accountability for nothing! No one forced a grown man to do anything! Just like I can’t force him to be a dad #deadbeat,” Nicole wrote, later alleging that Ball had been absent throughout her pregnancy and said he had yet to meet their newborn daughter, Lilo Legacy Ball.

For Gelo, basketball didn’t pan out the way Chino Hills once promised. A shoplifting arrest in China derailed his UCLA stint before he could play a regular-season game, and he went undrafted in 2018 before bouncing through Lithuania, the G League with the Greensboro Swarm, and Mexico’s Astros de Jalisco. But then music picked up where hoops left off. His 2025 single “Tweaker” cracked the Billboard Hot 100, a GloRilla collaboration followed, Def Jam signed him, and he performed at the BET Awards pre-show with Lonzo joining him onstage.

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Lonzo has also vouched for his brother’s game, telling Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast in 2024 that Gelo’s ‘game is league-worthy’ and suggesting that circumstances had set him back.

Lonzo has faced his own career crossroads. During his stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, injuries severely derailed his playing time, including missing two full seasons due to knee surgeries. Cleveland shipped him to Utah in a three-team trade back in February; the Jazz waived him without ever playing him a game, and as of mid-September, he remains an unsigned free agent training on his own with camps opening around the league.