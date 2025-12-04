Herbert Jones NBA Stats 2025: Background, Shooting, Defense & Career Overview

Herbert Jones will miss Thursday’s game against the Timberwolves, marking his seventh straight absence. With the Pelicans offering no updates on his recovery, he’s also expected to miss Saturday’s matchup in Brooklyn. For a team sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 3-19 record, every player loss hits hard.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although Jones has spent much of the season on the sidelines, his career shows why he matters. Here’s a closer look at his journey so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbert Jones’ basic profile & background

Herbert Keyshawn Jones, born on October 6, 1998, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is a 27-year-old professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans. Standing 6’7″ and weighing 206 pounds, Jones plays both small forward and power forward, shooting left-handed.

Before turning pro, he made a name for himself at the University of Alabama, where he played for the Crimson Tide and became one of the most respected defensive players in college basketball.

Jones’ basketball journey started early. He played varsity as a seventh-grader at Sunshine High School in Newbern, Alabama, where his father was the head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing alongside his older brother, Walter Jr., he helped lead the team to the Class 1A state finals in 2015 before the school closed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Turbo (@yung.ch0) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At Alabama, Jones steadily improved, averaging 4.2 points and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman, then 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in his sophomore year.

By his senior season, he had exploded onto the scene, averaging 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, earning both SEC Player of the Year and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.

After college, Jones was selected 35th overall in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He made an immediate impact with the Pelicans, earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors in 2022 and making the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

His presence on the court is not just about scoring; it’s his defensive intensity that sets him apart.

“It started when I was younger. I really loved football. I always wanted to be a cornerback or a safety,” Jones said of his defensive approach. “I took those skills over to the basketball side of things. When you talk about basketball, a lot of people want to score a lot. I wanted to find something that other people may not have enjoyed doing, that would help me play meaningful minutes. I found my way on the defensive end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbert Jones’ career stats & on-court performance

Metric Stats (2025-26) Points per game (PPG) 9.5 Rebounds per game (RPG) 3.8 Assists per game (APG) 2.3 Steals 1.4 3-P% 36.2 Games Played 16

For his career, Herbert has been a solid contributor to the Pelicans squad. In his fifth season, he has career averages of 10.1 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. He’s shooting splits include a solid: 47.1%/ 36.5% / 82% — bolstering a net +312 in five seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herbert Jones’ NBA career

Herbert Jones was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft with the 35th overall pick. In his rookie season, he appeared in 78 games, averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

He quickly earned recognition for his all-around game and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team, signaling that he was more than just a role player coming off the bench.

Jones continued to develop over the next few seasons, steadily improving his scoring and defensive presence. He put up career-high numbers in key games, including 26 points against the Cavaliers in 2021 and 35 points with five three-pointers in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

His defensive skills have always stood out, and in 2024, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, the only non-center to make the list that season.

Despite some injury setbacks, including a torn posterior labrum in 2025 that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, Jones has remained a vital part of the Pelicans’ lineup.

In July 2025, he signed a three-year, $68 million contract extension, a reward for his consistent performance and defensive excellence. Over five seasons, Herbert Jones has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable two-way players, blending scoring, defense, and leadership on the court.