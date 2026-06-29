“He’s a Worse Ball Handler”: Nuggets’ Pursuit for Blockbuster Jaylen Brown Trade Draws Warning

Blockbuster trades often attract a lot of attention. With the Boston Celtics continuing to explore Jaylen Brown’s trade market, a fresh framework involving the Denver Nuggets quickly became the offseason’s talking point. The whole trade idea, thanks to Bill Simmons, would send Jamal Murray and Cam Johnson to the Celtics. In exchange, the Mile-high City will get Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser.

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While the Celts’ supposed failed pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo, this proposal quickly gathered momentum. Now, appearing on the All-NBA Podcast, host Adam Mares admitted he isn’t convinced.

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“I don’t know if I like it as much,” the veteran said before laying out his reasons. “You’re still getting two big players for one big player and then kind of a bench player in Hauser.”

Moving on, Mares addressed the Nuggets’ biggest problem: “Denver has really struggled with ball handling this year. Jaylen Brown. He’s a worse ball handler than Jamal Murray is.”

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He also questioned whether Brown could replicate the chemistry Murray has built over the years alongside Nikola Jokić.

“But is he as good a two-man partner with Jokic? I don’t know.”

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Here’s the thing: Jaylen Brown functions as a scoring wing rather than a floor general. That translates to higher turnover tendencies and few assists (5.1 apg in the 2025-26 season). On the other hand, Jamal Murray operates naturally as a high-IQ playmaker (7.1 apg in the 25-26 season).

Plus, replacing Murray with Brown would mean breaking up one of the most elite two-man pick-and-roll chemistries built alongside the Joker.

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For Mares, the biggest issue remains Denver’s lack of secondary playmakers.

“You still don’t solve the biggest problem you have, which is just more initiators, more creators. You swap one for another one.

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“Denver does need something of a cultural reset, I think, a little bit of enthusiasm and excitement. I don’t know if Jaylen Brown is the guy for that. It’s possible. So, to me, I’m not in love with the rumored deals.”

Whether the cultural reset aspect outweighs the basketball fit remains the biggest debate. But the Nuggets are surely headed toward a dramatic change in the coming weeks.

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Following the Nuggets’ playoff exit, president Josh Kroenke made one thing very clear.

“I think everything’s on the table outside of trading Nikola,” he said.

On top of that, Hoop Hype’s Mike Scotto reported that the Nuggets would undergo a makeover in the coming weeks. So, what’s the realistic pathway?

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Adam Mares opines on Nuggets’ affair amid Jaylen Brown-Jamal Murray rumors

With Mares disapproving of the Brown idea for the Nuggets, he seems even less optimistic that the Nuggets have another obvious path to improve their roster.

“I just am not that optimistic that there’s like a magic bullet move. If Denver’s trying to shed salary, I just don’t see a way where they’re meaningfully better. Maybe they’re the same, but I don’t see meaningfully better.”

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Although he considered Cam Johnson a ‘good player’, Mares noted that Denver cannot absorb matching contracts. They would likely need another team with enough cap space to facilitate any significant deal. That would leave Denver significantly exposed in front of the rival front offices, who understand that the team has only little leverage in negotiations.

Also, reflecting on this past season, he said:

“I think they could have won it this year. It didn’t come together for them for a variety of reasons.”

He believes the reason for failure could be several reasons, but not a lack of talent. Now, the franchise doesn’t need to look out for another All-Star. Instead, they need to find additional opportunities and maintain team chemistry.