“He’s Arrogant”: Luka Doncic Didn’t Seek Help From LeBron James Due to Major Differences, Says Ex-NBA Veteran

Luka Doncic’s time alongside LeBron James came with plenty of expectations. The Los Angeles Lakers had two generational talents sharing the floor, and many believed the Slovenian could learn from one of the greatest players in NBA history. The former 16-year NBA veteran, however, believes that the relationship may not have produced the development many expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Luka led the league with 33.5 points, for Al Harrington it goes beyond numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At this point, it ain’t just about how many points, because you can get a lot of points and still be a bad player,” Harrington said on To The Baha podcast. “I think with him, it’s just like, can he get with somebody that can develop his whole game? So, like, you would think that going to play with a LeBron James and seeing LeBron’s habits and all that kind of shit would overall, like, make him better, right?

“I personally think that probably did not happen because, one, I think he’s, one, arrogant. I also think that LeBron is at the point in his career that he probably don’t even have the same patience. He probably don’t even have the same approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I guarantee he’s lacking in some s— probably on the court. Probably not off the court. He probably still do all this on the ball and keeping his body perfect. But probably his approach on the court probably ain’t the same.”

Still, Harrington’s comments do not take away from what Luka Doncic has already accomplished. The Slovenian star established himself as an elite player long before joining the Lakers. His scoring, passing, and ability to control the game have made him one of the NBA’s toughest matchups. That is also why Harrington’s comments can be viewed as a challenge rather than a dismissal of Doncic.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes there is another level the Lakers star can reach if he continues developing the areas of his game that may not show up in the box score. Playing alongside LeBron offered Doncic a unique opportunity. He grew up idolizing James and later described it as an honor to play with him and learn from him. But the 41-year-old was also at a different stage of his career and probably never sought help.

After more than two decades in the NBA, James has had to manage his workload and preserve his body. His priorities are naturally different from what they were earlier in his career. That does not mean he lacked patience with Luka Doncic, but it provides some context for Harrington’s assessment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two stars shared the Lakers’ court for roughly a season and a half. Now, that partnership is over. LeBron’s move to the Philadelphia 76ers has left Luka Doncic as the clear centerpiece of the Lakers. And he has already embraced that responsibility.

He led the NBA with 33.5 points per game during the 2025-26 season and took another step as a leader by hosting a team-building minicamp in Slovenia for his Lakers teammates ahead of the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 27, the Lakers star still has time to add to his game and strengthen his résumé. With the team now firmly in his hands, the next step will be about showing that his best basketball is still ahead of him.