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“He’s Averaging Doctor Visits”: LeBron James Gets Vicious Response After Claiming He’d Average 10 PPG at 65

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 18, 2026 | 9:07 AM EDT

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“He’s Averaging Doctor Visits”: LeBron James Gets Vicious Response After Claiming He’d Average 10 PPG at 65

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 18, 2026 | 9:07 AM EDT

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At the 2026 Fanatics Fest, LeBron James did not reveal the decision to join the next statement. But the 22x All-Star’s comments about averaging 10 points per game even at 65 years old were major headlines. Some viewed it as banter, while a Fox Radio host who has been critical of Bron and Bronny before was once again dismissing the recent claims with a brutal retort.

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“So this isn’t just like confidence, it’s planet ego,” Ben Maller said on FOX Sports Radio. “It’s the weather on planet ego, the weather patterns on there, and it’s cruising for a bruising down bravado boulevard and talking like he’s Benjamin Button with a jump shot. He believes he’s exempt from biology… he’s already slowing down in his early 40s. 41, imagine tacking on another 24 years; obviously, he’s exaggerating here.

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“But at 65, I have a crystal ball as a friend of Nostradamus. LeBron is not averaging points at age 65; he’s averaging doctor visits, Tiger Balm containers, legacy podcasts, and 10-minute arguments with the thermostat. That’s what he will be doing at age 65. That is your future.”

It was Tyrese Haliburton, the guest on the Mind the Game podcast, who asked this question. Naturally, LeBron James, who was in front of a live audience, gave 65 an answer, which stunned the crowd. But the former Lakers star has described in detail how he would approach his game to score in double digits, irrespective of age.

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“I could average 10 points in the league for a long time. Like a long time,” said James. “65 or something like that. I don’t get fouls called for me anymore, so I would say 3 layups and 4 FTs, but they don’t call fouls for me. So if I get 2/3 layups in a half, that’s 12 points right there.”

At 41, LeBron James averaged 20+ points. This was despite him dealing with sciatica nerve issues, which meant he missed 14 games in the beginning. Despite that, the former Lakers star was back as the #1 option during the playoffs. Clearly, longevity and health go hand in hand for LeBron James. Let’s not forget that Bron scored at least 10 points in 1,297 consecutive regular-season games. The streak ran from January 2007 up to December last year

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But Maller doesn’t believe it was possible and launched a brutal roast. It’s happened before during the Ben Maller Show; the host laid out consequences to the Lakers’ GM Rob Pelinka if Bronny James went undrafted at the time. In fact, he would describe that nobody was allowed to say anything negative about the younger James.

“Because if he’s not picked, LeBron will turn into a fire-breathing dragon. You better not embarrass LeBron James.”

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Maller’s narrative about Bron is not changing anytime soon. James, at 41, managed 20+ points per game. But averaging 10 points per game at 60+ years old seems like a stretch.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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