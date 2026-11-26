After Stephen Curry went down with an injury, Yaxel Lendeborg has been dealing with the pressure of filling a larger role for the Golden State Warriors. But more than that, the rookie forward has also been battling something else, which may have affected his performance in recent games.

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Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Lendeborg had been sick for the past couple of days. But Lendeborg still suited up for Wednesday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Sacramento Kings, and despite not being at full strength, the rookie helped Golden State secure a convincing 129-110 victory.

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“It wasn’t his best night. He’s been sick the last couple of days. So I was really proud of him for literally gutting it out,” Kerr said in a video shared by 95.7 The Game on X. “I’m hopeful that he’s feeling better and finds his rhythm here in the next couple of days.”

Lendeborg had been listed as questionable because of the illness before the game. He went through pregame warmups and was ultimately cleared to play, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block in 31 minutes.

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Lendeborg’s availability was a welcome development for Golden State, which has been navigating a difficult stretch without Stephen Curry.

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The rookie had missed practice ahead of Wednesday’s contest because of the illness. Still, he managed to contribute on both ends of the floor, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and recording a team-high eight rebounds.

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His performance also offered some relief after a challenging run of games. Although Lendeborg mostly continued to score in double figures, his shooting efficiency had dipped noticeably. He failed to shoot above 40% from the field in five consecutive games before facing Sacramento.

That stretch included a particularly difficult outing against the San Antonio Spurs on November 13, when he made just one of his 13 field-goal attempts and finished with three points.

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However, it would be premature to label the rookie’s recent struggles a significant slump. Through his first 18 games of the 2026-27 season, Lendeborg has averaged around 19 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 45.6% from the field.

His contributions have extended beyond scoring, with his rebounding and defensive activity helping the Warriors stay competitive. Like most rookies, he has also had to adjust to the league’s physicality and the increased attention opposing defenses give him.

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As Kerr’s comments suggest, Lendeborg’s health may have been a factor in his recent shooting struggles, though those began before the illness. With the rookie now showing signs of finding his touch against Sacramento, Golden State will hope he can build on that performance once he has fully recovered.

Stephen Curry’s injury continues to put pressure on Warriors

Lendeborg’s expanded responsibilities have come with Stephen Curry sidelined by a right oblique abdominal tear. Curry sustained the injury during Golden State’s November 11 loss to the Houston Rockets. An MRI confirmed the tear, and the Warriors announced that the veteran guard would be reevaluated in two weeks.

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The 38-year-old is scheduled for that assessment on Friday, November 27. It will be an important checkpoint in determining how his recovery is progressing and whether he can increase his on-court activity. However, the reevaluation does not automatically mean he is ready to return.

Curry’s absence has exposed how much the Warriors rely on his scoring and offensive creation. Golden State entered the injury stretch riding an eight-game winning streak, but its offense struggled during a five-game road trip, losing all five and scoring fewer than 100 points in each of the last four.

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The Warriors have since responded with consecutive victories over the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings, improving to 10–8. Their 129–110 win over Sacramento was particularly encouraging, as they produced their highest scoring total during Curry’s absence.

Lendeborg will remain an important part of that effort while the Warriors wait for their franchise star to recover. His recent shooting struggles may have raised questions about how he is handling the additional responsibility, but Kerr’s revelation offers a significant piece of context.

For now, Golden State needs the rookie to get healthy and regain his rhythm. With Curry’s return still uncertain, Lendeborg’s ability to contribute consistently could prove crucial to keeping the Warriors afloat.