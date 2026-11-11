‘He’s Been Their Best Player’: Joel Embiid Praises Paul George After 76ers’ Disappointing Loss To Celtics

Despite an embarrassing loss against the Philadelphia 76ers’ arch rivals, Joel Embiid looked at the bright side. His former teammate, Paul George, was thriving. In his post-game comments about PG after the 76ers’ 123-101 loss to the Boston Celtics, Embiid showered praise on the Celtics Forward and touched upon their “special relationship” that extends beyond the basketball court.

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“Paul is great. Off the court, we have a special relationship,” said Embiid (in a video shared by Derek Bodner on X). “Families are close, especially both of our kids. Actually, all of our kids. And so, yeah. I mean, I love him. I think, you know, that’s why I’m extremely happy for him. You know, he’s healthy, he’s playing well. He’s been, you know, from the start of the season, you see what he did tonight. You can kind of say he’s been their best player on some level.

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“So, yeah, extremely happy for him, proud of him. Obviously, we have a good relationship outside of, you know, this whole thing, and that’s what matters.”

Paul George did deliver a standout performance against the 76ers. Showing glimpses of his vintage self, he scored 36 points on 14-of-22 shooting, made six three-pointers, and helped the Celtics pull away in the fourth quarter.

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In the offseason, Boston moved away from the 1A-1B tug-of-war that defined its partnership between Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With Brown traded to Philadelphia and George arriving as the secondary scoring option alongside Tatum, the Celtics appeared to have established a clearer hierarchy. And so far, it seems to be working perfectly. Both players are firing on all cylinders.

Jayson Tatum remains the player around whom Boston’s offense is built even when another teammate leads the scoring. George’s strong start gives the Celtics a second high-level option without requiring a change in that arrangement.

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The story of George’s arrival goes back to Brown taking Finals MVP honors after the Celtics won the 2024 title. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Brown and Tatum’s relationship had become strained after that season and that the two had not spoken since a tense dinner in Cannes, France, shortly before the July trade.

Moving Brown ended a championship partnership and left Jayson Tatum at the center of Boston’s plans. Philadelphia acquired Brown to pair with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, while George moved into a supporting role beside Tatum. While there seems to be lingering tension between Brown and Tatum, the trade seems to have worked out well for all parties.

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Embiid’s high praise for George is also validated by the latter’s winning attitude in his new era with the Celtics.

“At this point in my career, there’s only one thing I want to do: win,” PG said after the game. “For him especially. For JT, is to alleviate any pressure, any friction. Like I’m here to help you, I’m in a way here to serve you, make you become the best player that you can become.”

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His scoring outburst showed what he can provide when healthy, without needing to become the centerpiece. Tatum can remain the primary star while George supplies another creator and a proven two-way presence.

The fit has looked promising.

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George can punish defenses when they focus on Jayson Tatum, while Tatum’s presence prevents opponents from loading up on George.

Philadelphia was left with a reminder of what it gave up.

Brown struggled against his former team, scoring 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting, while George produced on his return to Philly.