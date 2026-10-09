“He’s Clueless”: Lakers Legend Delivers Bad News to 2 Players in Unfiltered Take on Final Roster Spot

The Los Angeles Lakers could move on from Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt, according to franchise legend Robert Horry, who believes the two players could be packaged in a trade for a guard. Speaking on the Big Shot Bob Podcast, Horry questioned how the team’s offseason additions would affect both players’ roles.

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“I hate to say this, I love Vando. You can just tell in the body language. He knows his time is coming,” Horry said, before delivering a blunt assessment of Knecht: “He’s just such a deer in headlights. He’s clueless to what’s going on.”

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Horry’s comments come as the Lakers assess their roster options ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season. Although he suggested a potential trade involving both players, Los Angeles has not confirmed that either is on the way out.

Horry discussed the Lakers’ offseason additions and how they could affect players already on the roster. He pointed to the competition created when a team brings in several players with similar physical profiles and roles.

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“When you look at the roster, you look at [Matisse] Thybulle, you look at [Ziaire] Williams, you look at all the guys they brought in, they’re all the same size,” Horry said. “They do the same thing as Vando and Dalton Knecht…”

His point was that players may become concerned about their positions when new arrivals compete for similar minutes. Horry then turned his attention to Vanderbilt, making it clear that his concern did not mean he had lost appreciation for the forward.

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“I hate to say this, I love Vando. You can just tell in the body language. He knows his time is coming,” Horry said.

Horry’s interpretation suggests that he believes Vanderbilt may sense uncertainty about his place in Los Angeles. However, his reading of the forward’s body language is a personal assessment, not confirmation of an impending trade.

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Vanderbilt offers defensive versatility and rebounding, but his role will depend on how the coaching staff evaluates the available options. The Lakers’ additions have increased competition for minutes, leaving questions about how the rotation will come together.

Horry was more critical when discussing Knecht, who is also competing for a place in the team’s plans.

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“And then you look at Dalton Knecht. He’s just such a deer in headlights. He’s clueless to what’s going on,” Horry said.

The seven-time NBA champion’s comments reflect his assessment of Knecht’s performance and situation. They do not establish that the Lakers have decided to trade or waive the young shooter.

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Knecht entered the NBA with expectations as a perimeter scoring option, but competition for a regular role has become a talking point as Los Angeles evaluates its wing depth. His ability to earn consistent minutes will be an important factor as the team settles on its rotation.

For the full discussion, readers can watch Robert Horry’s appearance on the Big Shot Bob Podcast, where he discusses Knecht, Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ potential roster moves.

Horry suggested that the Lakers could package Knecht and Vanderbilt to acquire a guard who can handle the ball. In his view, moving two players who compete for similar roles could help address a different need. This remains a proposed scenario rather than a confirmed transaction, and any deal would depend on the Lakers’ priorities and the interest of another team.

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Horry also raised concerns about the frontcourt, arguing that Los Angeles needs another big man and questioning whether veteran center Kevon Looney can handle the demands of a full 82-game season. He acknowledged that Looney contributes in ways that do not always appear in traditional statistics.

The comments highlight the balance the Lakers must consider when evaluating their roster. Adding a ball-handler could address one concern, but the team must also weigh its options at center and the physical demands of a full regular season.

For now, Knecht and Vanderbilt remain subjects of speculation rather than confirmed departures. Horry has outlined a possible route for Los Angeles to reshape its roster, but the team’s eventual decisions will determine whether either player is moved.