“He’s Going to Die”: Knicks Fans Rally Together as Life-Threatening Emergency Unfolds During Championship Parade

The true spirit of New York almost went unnoticed. No, we’re not exactly talking about the historic ticker-tape parade in Downtown Manhattan that overflowed with fans. A shocking incident that occurred near the parade could’ve turned really, really bad if it wasn’t for a group of good Samaritans stepping in.

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Pure jubilation turned into a terrifying race against time when a life-threatening medical emergency unfolded. Few heard the panicked onlookers screaming, “He’s going to die!” as an unconscious fan lay unresponsive on top of a building structure made of glass. Several fan-taken videos and even an official NY Times photographer captured the sheer dread when bystanders realized a man had passed out and appeared to be overdosing amid the parade chaos.

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With a crowd so dense, emergency personnel were too far away. It fell to ordinary New Yorkers to climb the structure and reach the unconscious fan. One of them was Peter Shrieve-Don, who happened to be capturing the parade’s electric atmosphere on an Insta360 camera.

“Been getting messages from people about what happened today, so posting this,” Shrieve-Don later posted on Instagram. “Important s-it: I happened to be wearing an Insta360 to get some parade footage. Didn’t even realize it had been recording the whole time until after the adrenaline started wearing off. I went up because the guy went out hard, no one was doing anything, and there wasn’t time. End of thoughts.”

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According to the video, Shrieve-Don and a couple of others climbed onto the glass structure. He was heard yelling for help to the nearby cops, but that didn’t work out. These guys tried to shake the unconscious man awake, but that wasn’t working too well either.

As things looked grim, help arrived in the form of Simone Kelly.

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Kelly, a New Jersey EMT & South Orange Rescue Squad member, was not on duty at the parade, it appears. She was enjoying the celebration, but climbed onto the structure when she realized what had happened and quickly took control. Recognizing the immediate signs of an overdose, she administered Narcan.

The quick thinking and medical readiness immediately stabilized the unconscious man, prompting an online outpouring of pride, with viewers declaring that everyone helping in the video is a true NYC legend.

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Despite the gravity of the situation, onlookers couldn’t help but laugh when the disoriented guy’s first reaction upon regaining consciousness was recreating Sleeping Beauty. All the cameras that were filming this, including Shrieve-Don’s, captured him trying to kiss Kelly before they made him lie down again.

The problem now was getting him down to the EMTs, who were waiting with a gurney. More Knicks fans stepped up then, creating a human bridge of sorts to carry the man down the structure carefully.

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When the parade was over, Shrieve-Don only had praise for Kelly.

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“Once I did get to him, it was clear that it was serious enough to require someone who knew more than me – @simmykelly you are a hero and you forever have my gratitude,” Shrieve-Don wrote. “Sometimes, if you see something, DO something. I’m glad there were people who knew what they were doing (not me). I do love this city. Knicks in 5.”

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The NY Times photographers took a formal photo of Kelly, Shrieve-Don, and all those heroes on the same structure, hyping them. Kelly was almost immediately interviewed, too, as the Big Apple sang her praises. There’s even a small brewing campaign to get her the keys to the city!

Kelly’s mother, Trent Oliver, shared the videos on Facebook with a message.

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“My baby saved a life at the Knicks Parade today!” Oliver posted. “Simone Kelly wants everyone to carry Narcan. Alex Kelly (brother) saved a life last year in his neighborhood.”

For her part, Kelly’s keeping it humble, responding to the comments on Instagram. She even made a small appeal that her new fans could get her name to the medical school application committees.

Trust us, after this, everyone will know her name.

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There’s been no word on the unconscious guy, though, or his status. When he wakes up, he’s probably going to see himself viral for trying to kiss his rescuer.

While the awkward aftermath added a strange chapter to the day, the swift collective action of the crowd ensured that a day meant for celebration didn’t end in an unthinkable tragedy. But there’ve been a few other concerning headlines coming out of New York, though.

According to News 12, a 20-year-old man was slashed in the neck during the parade. Police sources say he was attacked with a glass bottle. It unfolded outside 1 Centre St. at around 11:50 AM. The man was found conscious, as per the NYPD, and was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

The FDNY revealed that at least 79 attendees were injured. 42 of those people were transported to nearby hospitals, while the remaining 37 were treated for minor injuries at the scene itself.

Stay safe, New York.