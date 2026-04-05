“He’s Gonna Change Basketball”: Nikola Jokic Gives Ultimate Praise to Victor Wembanyama Amid MVP Battle

In the heart of the 2026 MVP race, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama delivered a heavyweight showdown at Ball Arena on Saturday. The two stars lit up the floor in a back-and-forth battle, but it was the Denver Nuggets who pulled away late for a 136-134 overtime win, snapping San Antonio’s streak and extending their own.

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Jokic, who finished with 40 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds, was on another level. Still, the three-time MVP made sure to highlight Wembanyama’s performance, praising the young star for nearly carrying San Antonio to a statement win.

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“I think the first time I played against him (Victor Wembanyama), I told you guys that he’s going to change the league,” Jokic told reporters after the game. “He’s just going to change the basketball…I still think that. I think he has the opportunity and chance to be the most unique basketball player to have ever played the game. So is it fun? Yes, but it’s fun against everybody. You know, every different team gives you different challenges. You know, just because I think the league is so talented.”

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Wembanyama matched the intensity with 34 points, 18 rebounds, and seven assists, while anchoring the defense with five blocks and a steal. That performance mirrors his recent surge, as he has averaged 28.1 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists since the beginning of March.

He has also averaged 3.8 blocks and 1.2 steals this season, reinforcing his case as one of the league’s most impactful two-way players. Performances like this continue to validate Jokic’s long-standing belief that Wembanyama is built to change the game.

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This praise is nothing new. Jokic made the same prediction during their first meeting in 2023 and has stood by it ever since, consistently backing Wembanyama’s trajectory.

“I think he’s 19 years old, he’s not getting tired or getting scared,” Jokic said, according to Paul Garcia of Project Spurs. “He’s playing hard and he wants to be good. Like I said, I think he’s playing hard, and he doesn’t take it for granted. He’s making mistakes, which is normal. I think the media around him doesn’t help, but he’s going to get used to it because the guy is 19 years old. He’s going to change the game, 100%. He’s already on that path, so for all of the guys, just enjoy and watch the show and let the guy change the game.”

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Despite that rise, one trend stands out — San Antonio has dominated most opponents since late January but has struggled specifically against Denver, going winless in their matchups. With both teams trending toward a playoff collision, this is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing matchups in the Western Conference.

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Victor Wembanyama, SGA, and Jokic – Who wins 2026 MVP?

As the regular season winds down, the MVP race has tightened heading into April. Current betting markets heavily favor Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at around 93%, with Wembanyama trailing and Jokic further behind. Luka Doncic would have been in the mix as well, but his recent hamstring injury has effectively removed him from late consideration.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s consistency has powered the Oklahoma City Thunder to the top seed in the West with a 61-16 record. Their dominant stretch, including a 9-1 run in the last 10 games, has only strengthened his MVP case.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

That momentum makes SGA the clear frontrunner, but Wembanyama’s late-season surge keeps him firmly in the conversation.

San Antonio nearly swept Oklahoma City this season, finishing 3-1 against a full-strength Thunder squad. Wemby also argued last month that his two-way impact deserves more recognition in terms of MVP calculations. “Defense is 50% of the game and that it is undervalued so far in the MVP race. I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league,” the Frenchman told reporters.

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Wemby’s meteoric rise puts the Spurs in NBA title conversations, which wasn’t the case last season. But when it comes to the MVP title, fans are aware that off-court narratives and media impact both play a significant role in who wins the coveted title.

Right now, the edge still belongs to Gilgeous-Alexander because MVP voters have historically favored players leading top-seeded teams. However, Wembanyama’s two-way dominance and rapid rise suggest it may only be a matter of time before he claims the award himself.