“He’s Gotta Improve”: Rob Pelinka Sets Massive Expectations for Austin Reaves After His $184M Lakers Contract

Austin Reaves has already gone from an undrafted rookie to one of the highest-paid players in Lakers history. Now comes the harder part. After securing the multi-year $184 million extension, Reaves enters a different phase of his career. One where the Lakers expect more than scoring and playmaking. His new contract has changed his standing within the organization, and with it comes greater responsibility.

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“What does it mean once you’re a max-level player? Like, what new responsibilities come your way with that? Leadership and showing others by example, like how to get better,” Rob Pelinka said, making his expectations clear.

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Appearing with Spectrum SportsNet ahead of the Lakers’ start-of-season press conference, Pelinka opened up on expected responsibilities from Reaves as a max-level player.

“So, he’s got a whole tool chest of new things that he’s got to improve on and work at to be a great leader. And that’s something he and I and J.J. talked about. He embraces that challenge, and I think not only will we see continued growth in his basketball game, but I think we’ll see really strong growth in his leadership skills.”

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The contract itself represents a dramatic change for a player who entered the NBA without being drafted. Austin Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for 2026-27 before eventually securing the 4-year, $184 million deal.

The moment he found out about the deal is a dramatic story in itself.

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Reaves was playing golf in Arkansas when his agents called to confirm that the Lakers had agreed to his maximum demand. And he reportedly collapsed onto the fairway grass after hearing the news, overwhelmed. There’s even a picture of it circulating on the internet.

It was more than just a payday.

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Reaves had made clear that he wanted to remain a ‘Laker for life’, so the agreement gave him the long-term future he had wanted with the franchise. Most importantly, that future comes with considerably different expectations than the ones Reaves faced when he first arrived.

The 6-foot-5 guard went undrafted in 2021 before earning his way into the Lakers’ rotation and gradually becoming one of their most dependable offensive players. Last season, he averaged 23.3 ppg and 5.5 apg, while taking on a much larger offensive workload.

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But the Lakers need something more than just his offensive production. That’s the leadership. Notably, coach JJ Redick had groomed him for it much earlier.

Last season, Redick addressed that challenge, telling Reaves, “You’re no longer the undrafted guy who’s a young player. You’re one of the [main] guys now.”

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And also stressed him to work on his leadership. The message was straightforward: his past as an overlooked prospect could no longer define the expectation placed on him.

Now, with the multi-year deal and the huge void in place, that reality is even harder to ignore.

LeBron James has departed, leaving Luka Doncic as the centerpiece of the Lakers’ roster. Reaves doesn’t need to replace James or become the team’s primary star. But his role within the group has inevitably grown. He is one of the established players the Lakers will rely on to help set the tone around Doncic.

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That is where Pelinka’s comments become particularly relevant.

The Lakers want Reaves to keep improving as a basketball player while becoming more influential away from the box score. Leading by example and helping younger teammates. In short, he needs to become the locker room leader.

Now, he is a major investment for the Lakers and, by his own stated desire, a player who intends to build his future in LA. The $184 million deal (which includes a player option in the final year) locks in his stay for up to four years, but he has a lot of work to do to keep it that way.