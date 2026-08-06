“He’s Just a Winner”: ‘Immature’ Warriors Star Backed by ESPN Analysts to Fill In for Jimmy Butler 

No one ever plans for a rookie to fill a franchise cornerstone’s shoes, but that’s the spot Golden State is in now that Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury has left a hole at small forward. It’s a real risk. Yet ESPN’s Anthony Slater isn’t looking to free agency for the fix. He’s looking at Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors’ first-year forward.

Slater has floated Lendeborg starting in Butler’s place until the veteran is expected back around February 2027. And he’s not alone in that read, former player-turned-analyst King McClure backed the idea almost immediately.

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“He’s NBA ready,” McClure argued as the conversation unfolded on NBA Today. He further explained that coach Mike Boynton, who served as an assistant coach at Michigan, had previously told him Lendeborg “could be playing right now in playoffs.”

McClure then summed up his belief in the Warriors’ rookie with a strong line:

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“He’s just a winner.”

That confidence isn’t built solely on potential.

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Yaxel Lendeborg enters the NBA at 24 years old after several years of college basketball, giving him a level of physical maturity many rookies don’t possess.



McClure highlighted that experience while pointing to Lendeborg’s ability to attack the rim through contact, create his own shot and make quick decisions with the ball. Those traits become even more valuable alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Steph’s attention naturally creates extra space for complementary players. And versatility may ultimately become his biggest strength.

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While Lendeborg has the skills in his arsenal to become a complete baller, not everyone has focused on his game.

The rookie has occasionally drawn criticism for appearing immature during interviews and press conferences.



McClure dismissed those claims, saying, “They talk about how immature he is in press conferences and all that. But when he’s on the floor, production is always there, and that to me is what matters the most. I think he can really help.”

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The offseason only strengthened that argument.

Lendeborg didn’t just play well in Summer League- he ran away with it. He walked out as MVP, turning heads every night and backing it up with results, not just flashes.



That kind of stretch does something to expectations: it’s the reason people now believe he can help immediately, not eventually, which matters a lot for a Warriors team trying to stay competitive while Jimmy Butler works his way back.

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His arrival also changes how the Warriors approach the next several months.

Instead of rushing to find another starting-caliber forward, the Warriors can evaluate whether Lendeborg can grow into that responsibility organically. With veterans such as Curry, Green, and Kristaps Porzingis surrounding him, the rookie won’t need to carry the offense.



His value comes from complementing established stars rather than replacing Jimmy Butler’s production outright.

That’s a manageable ask aimed at the rookie.

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If Lendeborg consistently defends, rebounds, and makes smart decisions, the Warriors won’t need him to score 20 points every night. They simply need him to hold the fort until Jimmy Butler returns. It allows the rest of the roster to operate within familiar roles.

The Warriors’ championship hopes still depend heavily on Butler’s eventual return. But McClure’s assessment suggests the months leading up to that moment don’t have to become a survival saga.



If the predictions go right, the Warriors are already a competent team. Adding Jimmy Butler to it will only raise the championship stakes.