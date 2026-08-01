“He’s Never Done It”: LeBron James’ Unwanted Record Throws Cold Water on 76ers Championship Hype, Per Analyst

Championship expectations in Philadelphia have reached levels the franchise hasn’t experienced in years. A blockbuster offseason changed the 76ers from contenders into many analysts’ preseason favorites, with sportsbooks and pundits projecting a deep playoff run after one of the NBA’s most aggressive summers. However, not everyone is convinced the hype matches reality.

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Veteran NBA analyst Ric Bucher believes the rush to crown Philadelphia as an immediate title favorite ignores both history and the challenges that come with assembling a new superteam around LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. He argued that much of the optimism surrounding the 76ers is being fueled by the hope that James can add one final championship before retiring.

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“While there is a lot to like about the Sixers’ building blocks, I can’t see Philly breaking through that ceiling until Embiid’s contract is up, and that isn’t until 2028 at the earliest,” Bucher said on The Ball podcast. “What I’m sure is driving this urgency to see the 76ers as title contenders is the desire by LeBron fans, or media looking to engage LeBron fans, to believe he has a shot at one more ring and the timeline is extremely tight.”

He mentioned what he believed should reduce expectations.

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“As much as his fans can rightly point to the fact that he has won a ring every place he has gone since leaving Cleveland the first time, they’re conveniently ignoring that he’s never done it the first year of residency. Not in Miami, not in Cleveland, and not in LA. And there is not a single reason to believe he can expedite that process this time.”

The comments come as Philadelphia continues to receive widespread praise following its stunning offseason moves. Multiple sportsbooks shortened the 76ers’ championship odds almost immediately after James’ arrival, with many analysts placing them among the Eastern Conference’s favorites alongside the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Much of that optimism comes from the star power of James, Embiid, Brown and Maxey, which many believe rivals any core in the league.

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ESPN insider Brian Windhorst described the Sixers as one of the NBA’s most talented teams on paper, but cautioned that talent alone won’t determine whether the experiment succeeds. He noted that Philadelphia’s biggest challenge will be defining roles, particularly for Jaylen Brown, who is coming off one of the best seasons of his career after thriving as a primary offensive option.

Not everyone agrees with Bucher, however. Several league observers mentioned James’ willingness to adapt later in his career, Embiid’s public endorsement of Maxey as the franchise cornerstone and Brown’s two-way versatility as reasons the 76ers could avoid many of the issues associated with newly formed superteams.

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Still, Bucher’s argument isn’t based on talent; rather, it is based on history. LeBron James won championships with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers, but each title came after at least one full season with his new team.