“He’s Not Easy”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Former Coach Takes a Shot at His IQ Amid Heat’s Rocky Start

The tides seem to turn against Giannis Antetokounmpo amid the Miami Heat’s troubling start. While the big man’s consistent effort on the floor kept him away from criticism, his former coach, Doc Rivers, has put the red spotlight on him for the first time. The 65-year-old believes that physical dominance can sometimes come at the expense of the finer details of basketball.

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Above all, he also dropped a bombshell on the Giannis-Bucks drama.

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Firstly, focusing on what happens on the court, Rivers has now questioned Giannis’ ability to execute within a system, offering a blunt assessment of the superstar’s basketball IQ.

“He’s not easy because he plays at this crazy downhill pace. He’s really a difficult guy, and I was telling someone this: he has this great passing ability, but he doesn’t necessarily have the super IQ at the same time,” Rivers said, speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

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Rivers questioned whether Giannis Antetokounmpo always understands how to use his passing skills within a structured offense.

“It’s really a strange thing. And he really has one way: downhill, force, force, force. Like every play, he wants to force it. And there are times when I wish he did one thing. I wish he learned how to execute better.”

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Rivers then pointed to execution as an area where Giannis still needs to improve.

“He’s one of those guys that you get a lot of them from the U.S., AAU guys that have never needed to execute, because they can do it on their own. But that doesn’t help the team. And, like, I think, and I told, to be honest, the thing he needs to still learn is the value of execution, how important it is when you’re in practice and in shoot-arounds to lock in on execution. And now he has a coach who is as good as there is in execution.”

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The criticism comes after Miami’s hard start to the 2026-27 campaign.

The Heat fell to 3-6 following a 120-100 loss to Golden State on Thursday night, with Giannis Antetokounmpo finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 assists.

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He shot 7-of-13 from the field, but also committed four turnovers and posted a team-worst minus-22. Draymond Green helped disrupt his drives, while Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 29 points.

Doc Rivers stirs the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bucks drama

In the same podcast, the discussion turned to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s tenure with the Bucks, an especially layered topic given how Rivers’s relationship with Giannis ended in Milwaukee. Rivers also addressed the superstar’s desire to leave the Bucks, suggesting that Giannis preferred the organization to initiate the separation rather than publicly request a trade himself.

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Mind you, on a different occasion, Rivers defended Giannis Antetokounmpo, saying he never wanted a trade out.

“Giannis wanted out, but he was a Buck. And he didn’t want to be the bad guy. He wanted John and Wes and those guys to say, ‘we’re trading you’ instead of him asking for a trade. To me, that was the game that was being played.”

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While it’s only Giannis’s intentions still, it adds to the scrutiny surrounding their final months together.

The former coach’s comments also came after Myles Turner described a lack of discipline within the Bucks during the 2025-26 season. Turner said players regularly arrived late for film sessions and meetings, while team flights were delayed because players failed to show up on time.

When asked who was most likely to be late, Turner specifically named Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also said Rivers rarely imposed fines, raising questions about the standards maintained within the locker room.

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For Miami, the immediate concern is translating Giannis Antetokounmpo’s individual production into more consistent team basketball. His physical advantages remain difficult to contain. But the Warriors showed how a disciplined defense can make his preferred routes to the basket less effective.

Rivers’ criticism may be blunt. But it raises a question the Heat must address: can Giannis maintain his attacking identity while becoming more deliberate within the team’s offense?