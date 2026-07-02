“He’s Not Liked”: Stephen A. Smith Doubles Down on Jaylen Brown Narrative After Celtics Trade

The blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the 76ers did more than reshape the East. It also allowed Stephen A. Smith to revisit one of his most controversial takes. Hours after the Celtics moved the former Finals MVP, Smith argued that the deal validated what he had been saying for years – that Brown’s issues inside the NBA extended beyond basketball.

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“I got nothing against Jaylen Brown. Jaylen Brown’s a good dude. Smart as hell, decent people. Just coming across as a bit sensitive. That’s all right. But he’s not a bad person. He’s a good dude,” Smith said, speaking on his show Straight Shooter. He insisted that he had never questioned Brown’s talent or character.

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However, his real argument, Smith maintained, was always about Brown’s standing within the league.

“I was not wrong when I said a couple of years ago, when he wore them shirts talking about state your source, because I said, yo, he’s not liked,” Smith said.

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According to Smith, that criticism was never personal. Instead, he argued that Brown’s independent personality clashed with what Smith called “Madison Avenue” thinking.

“He’s smart, he’s accomplished, he doesn’t suffer fools easily, and he’s not to be manipulated. He’s his own man,” Smith explained. “And Madison Avenue, figuratively speaking, doesn’t like that.”

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Smith further went on to list the series of events that led him to this situation. He pointed to Jaylen Brown launching his own sneaker brand, 741, after bypassing the traditional endorsement route. Smith also referenced Brown’s omission from Team USA despite Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday making the Olympic roster. He argued that the decisions reflected the same perception he had discussed years earlier.

Smith’s monologue didn’t emerge in isolation. Over the past few weeks, Brown and Smith have repeatedly thrown virtual punches.

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USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7), forward Jayson Tatum (0), guard Derrick White (9) and forward Sam Hauser (30) walk to the bench during a timeout against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The friction intensified after the Celtics’ first-round exit, when Brown called the 2025-26 campaign one of his favorite seasons. Brown viewed it through the lens of leading a depleted roster after Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury and still managed to top the East.

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Smith, meanwhile, saw it differently. To him, a reigning Finals MVP embracing a first-round exit reflected a championship standard slipping away.

Boston’s decision to move Brown only weeks later has fueled the narrative. Whether the narrative fueled the trade remains unknown. After weeks of appearing in trade discussions, Brown eventually found his way out. It brought an abrupt end to one of the league’s longest-running partnerships.

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Despite the public back-and-forth, Smith believes the move allows Brown to thrive.

“It just appears Boston may have taken a slight step back, and Philadelphia might have taken a strong step forward. Congratulations to Jaylen Brown,” Smith said before concluding.

“Congratulations to Bob Myers and the Philadelphia 76ers, congratulations. You have made things very interesting in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association. Jaylen Brown with Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe. That’s lethal, y’all.”

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Whether that prediction comes true remains unknown, but the blockbuster has already changed the trajectory of both franchises. For Brown, it also offers the chance to write a new chapter away from the questions that followed him throughout his stint with the Celtics.