“He’s Taking Their Pitch Seriously”: LeBron James’ New Preferred Team Emerges as He Prepares to Meet Draymond Green

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain among the top contenders, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have “ramped up” their approach to land free agent LeBron James. But the biggest talk has been around the Golden State Warriors and their ability to lure Anthony Davis to form a Big 4. Meeting with Draymond Green could tilt the situation, as an Eastern team is also plotting its Big 4 dream.

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“After they got Jaylen Brown, like Philadelphia was not in the picture,” said Shams Charania on the Stephen A. Smith Show. “And I think that’s why this is somewhat a true free agency for LeBron James. So when the Sixers got Jaylen Brown, I did some research, and I found out within 24 hours, like he’s (LeBron) taking their pitch really seriously.”

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Ever since LeBron James became a free agent after declining to return to the Lakers, interest in him has been high. His agent, Rich Paul, even revealed the whiteboard with ten landing spots, and the teams have continued to jockey for the top position. But the Warriors have slid down the hierarchy and now remain on the “periphery,” according to Charania. The Warriors, once considered leaders, have ceded ground to Eastern Conference teams. The Green meeting signals a potential reversal. But that could change.

“Golden State is the team that, going into free agency, was thought to be one of the leaders because of his desire to play with Stephen Curry, his desire to play with Draymond Green; they’re close. And by the way, breaking news here, I don’t know if it is breaking news, LeBron James and Draymond Green are spending some time here together this week.”

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While Charania never revealed if this meeting was strictly personal, like the Cavs reunion. Whether the meeting signals a shift in LeBron’s free-agency calculus remains unclear, given his stated preference to avoid formal team pitches.

Plus, over the years, Green and James have gotten close and do spend some time together in the offseason. Both being Klutch Sports clients and represented by Rich Paul is another factor.

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The meeting could be crucial because NBA insider Chris Haynes previously reported that LeBron James will not hold face-to-face meetings with interested teams.

The Warriors’ approach has also slowed down since the Wizards reportedly have no intention of trading Davis. According to ESPN sources, the Wizards “won’t entertain trade offers” for AD. So the veteran’s unavailability pushes other teams up the pecking order.

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Should the Green meeting rekindle LeBron’s interest, it would represent a meaningful climb back up the standings for Golden State, even without AD in the equation.

“When I talk to teams around the league, when I do my research, the teams that continue to come up are Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia,” said Charania.

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The Heat, Cavaliers, Nuggets, and Wolves, alongside the 76ers, were the five prominent teams on Paul’s whiteboard. In fact, Paul even stated that the 76ers became frontrunners to secure LeBron James’ signature. Another factor is the good relationships that the 22x All-Star shares with the franchise.

The President of Basketball Operations, Mike Gansey, has previously worked alongside LeBron James during Cleveland’s championship run. Just like Green, Tyrese Maxey is another Klutch Sports client. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the relationship with Maxey will be crucial.