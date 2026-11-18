From last season to the current one, Luka Doncic has made a reputation for talking trash. He’s also averaging 38.8 points per game. Many have questioned his frequent jabs at the referees, and yet Bill Simmons believes he’s finally bringing it all down. But what would he stand to gain?

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“He’s always around 40 game after game after game. The consistency, the f**k you that he brings to the table,” Simmons said on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, analyzing Doncic’s recent performance.

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“I feel like he’s been whining less to the refs. He’s toned it down a little because I think he knows it might have started to become a bigger issue, with, especially with how well he’s playing. But he’s been incredible to watch.”

There aren’t many nights when the Lakers don’t need Doncic’s dominant play. In their most recent outing against the Charlotte Hornets, Doncic had 36 points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds.

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That’s the sort of performance that gains attention. So when the player is seen constantly locking horns with referees, it puts their reputation at stake. Many have called Luka Doncic out for his behaviour with the referees on court, including Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Bill Simmons himself.

In fact, earlier in November 2026, Simmons said that this season Luka Doncic has been “the most insufferable he’s ever been.” However, fans ripped into him for it. He also stated that he didn’t know one person who enjoyed watching him constantly get into it with the referees.

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Simmons has framed that change as Doncic recognizing the behavior was becoming problematic, acknowledging his own issues, rather than a move just to repair his own image.

Perhaps the Slovenian has also recognized the situation was getting out of hand. If Simmons is to be believed, it appears as if Doncic’s change in behaviour has more to do with his public image as opposed to him just not having issues on the court.

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And why would he? He’s scoring like an absolute monster on the court. Before facing the Hornets, he scored 43 points against the Suns and a few nights earlier, dropped a staggering season high of 53 against the Trailblazers.

Staying focused on the game might have helped him score better too. After he got into it with Yaxel Lendeborg on the Warriors’ opening night, Doncic personally admitted that he’s not looking to get into trouble this season.

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“He was talking crazy,” he said about Lendeborg. “But, you know, I wasn’t trying to talk back this season. I’m not trying to get techs.”

The Lakers star hasn’t fully shut down his trash-talking, though. He may have scaled it back as Simmons suggested, but he’s just been more selective with how he uses it. After all, every time he gets an opportunity to talk, it just hypes him up to score even better. Just a few nights back, he got into it with a Hawks fan, verbally trolling them from the floor.

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So, by all means, he’s still the same old Luka Doncic fans have come to know and perhaps love. His numbers speak for themselves and have made him the leading MVP favorite this season. The Lakers are currently 13-2 and are showing no signs of slowing down. However, their ability to compete for a championship is still in doubt.