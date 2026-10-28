“He’s Using Me”: Celtics Champion Accuses Jaylen Brown of Playing Victim After 76ers Star Dismisses His Report

An NBA champ under Kevin Garnett, two decades later, has found himself in the middle of a separation drama. It’s Brian Scalabrine, the Celtics announcer. Lately, he’s been busy. He has instigated a public dispute with Jaylen Brown, accusing the Philadelphia 76ers star of making trade demands with the Celtics before being traded out. Ironically, hours after backtracking his own claim, Scalabrine has taken another shot.

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The broadcaster believes Brown is playing the victim. He has accused the forward of shifting the blame rather than taking responsibility for the controversy.

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“Jaylen Brown wants to be the victim in all of this,” Scalabrine said, speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio. The same platform where the dispute kicked off. “This is the way he’s doing it now. He’s using me, or his PR team, or whatever it is, to play the victim, and he’s not going to take responsibility for it. That’s fine.”

Scalabrine went further, arguing that Brown wants to speak freely without facing criticism for what he says.

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“I just feel like he wants to say whatever he wants, and he doesn’t want to be held accountable, just like on his Twitch. He wants his legacy to remain intact, and he’s not going to take responsibility for the other stuff that he brings up. And this is just the beginning of it.”

As mentioned before, the issue traces back to Scalabrine’s words on the same platform. Speaking on the SiriusXM NBA Radio show ‘The Starting Lineup, he alleged that Brown himself demanded a trade out of the Celtics and preferred Milwaukee.

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Jaylen Brown’s representatives immediately challenged the claim as a “10,000% lie” to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. They said JB only asked for input on his destination after the Celtics had already decided to trade him.

Amid this mess, the Celtics announcer walked back and reframed his words. In short, he backtracked.

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Speaking during Monday night’s pre-game, he clarified, saying that he distorted the meaning with his “word salad”. Moreover, when his partner asked if he knew Jaylen Brown’s demands from the C’s, he said:

“I have no idea.”

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That distinction matters. Reporting that a player issued an ultimatum differs from describing a player who offered input after the organization had already made its decision. However, Scalabrine’s clarification did not settle the disagreement.

His latest remarks suggest he believes Jaylen Brown is now using the controversy to portray himself as the wronged party.

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Meanwhile, JB has used his Twitch stream to communicate directly with fans rather than rely entirely on traditional media coverage. That approach gives him room to respond in his own words.

But it also means his statements can become part of the very public debate he is trying to control. With Scalabrine insisting that this is only the beginning, the dispute shows little sign of ending soon.