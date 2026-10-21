Hip-Hop Legend Reportedly Punched in Scuffle at Madison Square Garden on Knicks Banner Night as Video Surfaces

The New York Knicks had waited 53 years to celebrate another NBA championship, and MSG was ready for a night of rings and a banner. But the celebrations took an ugly turn after reports emerged that hip-hop radio legend Funkmaster Flex had been punched during a scuffle inside the arena. Video of security breaking up the confrontation has spread online like wildfire.

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However, the alleged punch itself is not clearly visible in the video, and Flex has denied being struck.

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Alex Todd, the celebrity jeweler who was also at the game, shared footage of the aftermath on Instagram. It showed a confrontation inside a Delta lounge at the Garden during Tuesday night’s season opener. The scene was loud. Flex also posted his own clips of the incident on Instagram early Wednesday morning.

Several people were involved, and security stepped in. Accounts of the footage differ. Some reports describe Flex, dressed in black, crossing a crowded room toward another man before security and an NYPD officer pull him away and guide him into a hallway, while another says the man moves aggressively toward Flex before guards restrain him. The video does not show what happened beforehand.

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To raise the stakes further, Todd added a blunt caption to the footage: “MY FAVORITE PART OF THE KNICK GAME WAS WATCHING FUNK FLEX GET PUNCHED IN THE MOUTH!!!!” That was enough for fans to circulate it on multiple social media platforms, and soon many users claimed that the veteran DJ took a punch to the face, with some specifying a hit to the mouth.

Funkmaster Flex has been a fixture of New York hip-hop since 1992. He built his reputation through Hot 97, signature sound effects, mixtapes, and support for emerging rap artists. He was at the Garden as a spectator, reportedly to watch the Knicks open the season, and reports do not indicate he was there in any official capacity.

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In an Instagram caption, Flex said the video had missed the part where he was supposedly struck, and he claimed the other man had insulted him and thrown a drink on him. Flex alleged the man was music executive Shadow Stokes and said Stokes was trying to bait him into a lawsuit, pointing to an active case he says the man’s side has against him. Madison Square Garden has not publicly confirmed any account.

A second account has since surfaced. Reports identify the other man as Stokes, who is the husband of former Hot 97 host TT Torrez, though her statement does not name him. Torrez, who left the station last year, says a verbal exchange between her husband and Flex escalated into a physical confrontation and that Flex shoved her during it. Her representative said the video circulating online does not tell the full story, described the incident as a husband defending his wife, and said Torrez filed an online police report that night. One report, citing the police report, says she refused medical attention at the scene and no arrests were made, and says an NYPD source described the matter as a misdemeanor assault. Neither side has said what the exchange was about, and Stokes has not publicly commented. Flex has said he will tell his side on his radio show Thursday night.

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Tuesday’s game was also no ordinary regular-season opener. The Knicks raised their banner and received championship rings before facing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia spoiled banner night with a 106-100 victory, led by Tyrese Maxey’s 28 points. Jaylen Brown and LeBron James also made their regular-season debuts for the 76ers.

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Anyone who watched the Knicks’ championship parade in June saw how far the city’s celebrations could go.

Fans packed the streets and climbed traffic lights and sanitation trucks. The crowds turned the parade route into a sea of orange and blue.

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A history of MSG flashpoints

The altercation at Madison Square Garden now adds another high-profile incident linked to the Knicks.

Flex has publicly weighed in on the team before, including a 2017 Instagram post urging the Knicks to find their motivation. His outspoken style on Hot 97 helps explain why the clip spread so quickly.

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MSG has also witnessed its share of celebrity-related controversies over the years, including Spike Lee’s famous clashes with Reggie Miller and the infamous 2017 removal and arrest of former Knicks forward Charles Oakley. Those incidents became part of the arena’s history.

Still, readers need to treat the current report on its own terms rather than assume it follows the same pattern.

Until more footage or official statements clarify what happened, the video can establish that a confrontation occurred and that security separated those involved. It cannot establish that a punch landed as claimed, and no arrests have been announced.