“His Dad Gave Him $42 Million”: Draymond Green Insults Austin Rivers for Calling Him Ridiculous Over Steve Kerr Comments

After four championships and countless records, Draymond Green’s comments about his head coach, Steve Kerr, didn’t sit well with some people. The loudest of them was former Clippers guard Austin Rivers. The analyst suggested it was “ridiculous” for the Warriors star to say Kerr hindered his career. To Rivers, Green became a legend at his job because the nine-time champion gave him the freedom to explore a niche role.

Furthermore, Rivers even said Green didn’t have the potential to expand the offensive side of his game. “You were never a scorer,” he said on the Dan Patrick Show. Green heard those comments and thought it warranted a response. You might know how this one goes already.

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“I don’t think that was really one for Austin Rivers to be bewildered about, and like say it’s ridiculous because like the guy received the biggest bailout in US history prior to President Trump bailing out the airlines when they needed it,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

At that time, Rivers was an integral part of the Clippers’ rotation. He received a three-year $35.7 million extension from the Clippers after averaging 8.9 points and 1.5 assists a season prior. Albeit, he paid immediate dividends, averaging a career-high 12 points after signing the extension. But Green clearly doesn’t believe that was earned. He actually ‘tipped his hat’ to Doc Rivers for securing an extension for his son.

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“I pray that I can give DJ $200 million or give Deuce $250 mill. I pray that I can do that one day,” Green added.

Imago Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) with forward Draymond Green and head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns during the closing seconds of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Warriors forward also addressed Rivers’ criticism around his possible development as a scorer. Green made direct comparisons to the analyst when he was “best”.

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“Well, Austin, you and I averaged the same amount of points in high school when you were a scorer. So, I don’t know what would qualify Austin Rivers to speak about scoring when in high school, me and you averaged the same amount of points. And I say high school because that’s when you were at your best,” said Green.

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That later carried over to his collegiate days, where Rivers claimed national player of the year honors. That was the reason he had such a high appeal in the NBA, a statement even Green agrees with.

Rivers’ response brought this out of Green because he missed the entire picture. While on the Dan Patrick Show, he only heard the short snippet about Draymond Green’s sacrifices when playing for Steve Kerr. He never heard or reacted to the good.

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Draymond Green has no problems with Steve Kerr

Not just Austin Rivers, but if anyone heard just 15 seconds of Green’s comments about Steve Kerr, they would feel he wasn’t appreciative of his coach’s efforts. It would’ve been “ridiculous” as Rivers suggested. However, that’s only part of what the Warriors veteran said. Green went far to actually praise Steve Kerr for his efforts in developing his career.

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And he addressed a lot of it in the minutes leading up to those comments.

“If you go listen to the context of what I said, I said all of these great things about the coach that’s helped me like an incredibly large amount. Like who I said, man, not sure where I’d be if he wasn’t my coach. And I love how people just go take the 15 seconds that they want to take and make it a headline,” Green said in his response.

That doesn’t just include the podcast monologue. Draymond Green has spoken positively about Kerr publicly on numerous occasions. He credits Kerr for staying at his side during his lowest point during his indefinite suspension in 2024. And he’s not privy to Kerr’s unlimited trust in his abilities. Despite Green’s questionable behavior in vital moments over their time together, Steve Kerr never thought about replacing the franchise pillar.

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The four-time champion acknowledges that and, if anything, credits his only NBA head coach for setting the standard that propelled him into legendary status. And 15 seconds of living in the sky thinking about what could have been doesn’t mean Draymond Green doesn’t appreciate what he’s achieved.

“My career’s been great. So, I found it interesting for people who need things to speak on to make it out as if I’m sitting here complaining about my career has been so bad. No. My career, it’s been great, possibly Hall of Fame worthy. I got nothing to sit and complain about,” he explained.