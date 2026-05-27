“His Job Is Safe”: Kenny Atkinson Retains Cavs Job After Donovan Mitchell and James Harden’s Strong Backing

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to one of the franchise’s deepest playoff runs in years, Kenny Atkinson still found himself under fire after Cleveland’s crushing Eastern Conference Finals exit. But despite the 4-0 sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks, the Cavaliers refused to waver – backed by stars like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, the organization made it clear that Atkinson still had its trust.

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“Deserves to be an assistant coach.” That was the harsh verdict from Stephen A. Smith ahead of Game 4, as pressure mounted on Atkinson during the Cavs’ unraveling. Many expected Cleveland to follow the growing NBA trend of firing coaches after postseason disappointments. Instead, the organization stood firm behind the 58-year-old.

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Insider Shams Charania, speaking on NBA Today, dropped the promising update. “Kenny Atkinson will return as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for his third season. His job is safe,” Charania reported, and also reflected on the reasons behind the management’s decision.

The support wasn’t based solely on loyalty. Atkinson’s résumé and the Cavaliers’ overall season gave the front office reason to stay patient. Cleveland entered the Knicks series drained after surviving two grueling seven-game battles, and they ultimately ran out of steam against a fresher opponent. Even after the embarrassing sweep, the Cavs’ leadership and locker room made it clear they still believed Atkinson was the right man for the job.

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Atkinson took the Cavs’ coaching job for the 2024-25 season after serving as the lead assistant coach under Steve Kerr with the Warriors. He immediately made inroads with a 15-0 run. He topped it off, producing their second-best regular-season record with a 64-18 record. In this past season, he finished with a 52-30 record despite the injury woes.

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Shams Charania noted that Atkinson has the best winning percentage among the Cavs coaches, at 70% (70.7) over his two years.

He further listed his accolades, saying, “Second round last season, Coach of the Year for Kenny Atkinson, the Conference Finals this year, and he’s got the support of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. And this is the first conference finals for the Cavaliers without a LeBron James-led team in 34 years.”

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LeBron James has left a lasting impression on the side, taking them to four finals in a row in his second stint and two Conference Finals in his first stint. And last time the team made it to the Conference Finals without Bron was in 1992. So, Kenny Atkinson definitely has a strong case.

Even after the brutal 93-130 loss, the coach showed hope. Speaking at the presser, Atkinson added, “Listen, I have confidence, confidence in myself, first of all, confidence in the group.”

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“I think we’re doing pretty well with those decisions since I’ve been here. So just keep trusting, trusting our process, trust our collaboration.”

Most importantly, the roster doesn’t seem to turn up against him. Even Mitchell and Harden have publicly backed him.

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James Harden and Donovan Mitchell defend Kenny Atkinson after series sweep

The backcourt duo, right after the series sweep, faced questions related to the coach’s future. They both strongly backed him.

Spida Mitchell criticized such a question, saying, “It’s just hilarious.” He further added, “People are going to be people. People probably criticize me just as much, and then James [Harden], but I love Kenny. We love Kenny. We ride with Kenny and, ultimately, that’s all that matters.”

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James Harden, on his part, referred to Kenny Atkinson as a “players’ coach.” And also credited him for helping him settle down with the team quickly.

“He understands the team,” Harden said. “Of course, somebody’s gonna have to take the criticism, whether it’s myself or Kenny, the entire team, whoever. They’re gonna put it on somebody.”

Atkinson dealt with various hurdles this past season. The team used 41 different starting lineups because of the injuries. Meanwhile, Harden, who joined the roster after the trade deadline, had to hit the ground running. The situation demanded a quick playoff adjustment.

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Meanwhile, according to Charania, the team could go aggressive in the postseason, upgrading its roster. With LeBron James available on the market, the team may explore bringing him back.

While Kenny Atkinson received the green light to continue leading the Cleveland Cavaliers, the franchise’s recent history tells a far less forgiving story. In Cleveland, strong regular-season records alone have never guaranteed safety. Postseason success is what ultimately matters.

The organization has repeatedly shown a ruthless streak when expectations aren’t met, making Atkinson’s backing after the humiliating sweep all the more significant.

Mike Brown, who took the Cavs to the Finals during LeBron James’ first tenure, had to vacate his office twice despite winning games at the rate of 62%. Tyronn Lue, the difference maker, won the championship in his very first season, but lost his job after LeBron James left the franchise, as the team looked for a rebuild.

J. B. Bickerstaff, who took charge of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020, helped rebuild the franchise from the ground up and guided them to two playoff appearances, including a second-round run. Still, it wasn’t enough to secure his future. Cleveland ultimately decided it needed a different voice to push the roster to the next level.

Ironically, Kenny Atkinson experienced a similar fate earlier in his career with the Brooklyn Nets. After overseeing the team’s rebuild for four seasons, Atkinson parted ways with Brooklyn once the franchise shifted its focus toward a championship window built around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The pattern across the league is clear: regular-season success can buy time, but it rarely guarantees security. Front offices are constantly evaluating the bigger picture, long-term vision, postseason ceiling, and whether a coach is truly capable of taking a contender through the final stage of championship contention.