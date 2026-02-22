“His Mess to Clean”: Ime Udoka Urged to Cease Kevin Durant Support Amid Burner Account Controversy

The Houston Rockets might be facing a first in terms of midseason issues that contenders have to reckon with. On top of a lack of playmaking and consistent late-game execution, the team is now facing the aftermath of the Kevin Durant burner account controversy. Now, an insider is letting head coach Ime Udoka know how he should handle it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Here’s how I would look at it if I’m Ime Udoka,” SiriusXM radio host Brian Geltzeiler said during a conversation with former NBA coach Sam Mitchell. “You got yourself in it, KD. Figure out how to get yourself out of it. You’re a big boy. I have a basketball team to coach. I’m not dealing with this nonsense. That’s how I would approach it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As everyone now knows, the X account @gethigher77, which allegedly belongs to Durant, has been seen disparaging former teammates and coaches, as well as many of Durant’s current teammates like Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and others in group chats with fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, there’s no verification if the account belongs to Durant or not, and when asked about it following All-Star weekend, Durant brushed it off as “Twitter nonsense,” making it clear that the team’s focus is on the court. Regardless of what Durant says, however, his history of using burner accounts, stretching back to 2017, doesn’t help his case.

“If there’s a problem, take it up with Kevin Durant,” Geltzeiler said bluntly. “Go talk to him because he’s the one that did this… This is not a rookie player. This is not a 23-year-old player. It’s a 37-year-old guy that’s been in the league. It’s his mess to clean. Clean your own mess. If I’m Ime Udoka, I’m not running interference for him. No way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Only time will tell how this situation ends up, but it seems like pressure is mounting on the Rockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Ime Udoka’s Response to Kevin Durant Could Define Houston’s Locker Room

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has built his reputation on accountability, as well as direct, often blunt, communication with his players. He doesn’t live on social media, and has consistently emphasized the importance of culture, and that’s what makes this situation so delicate.

Imago Dec 20, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with head coach Ime Udoka during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

“I don’t do social media,” Udoka said after the controversy surfaced. “You hear about some things second-hand, but I don’t really live in that world or comment on Twitter or any of that. I don’t pay it much attention at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rockets, despite Durant’s addition, have a young core of Sengun, Smith, Amen Thompson, and other key pieces, and need a stabilizing presence. With a veteran like Durant, the expectation was that he would be able to serve as an anchor for the others on the team, not introduce more noise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geltzeiler’s overall message is clear: if someone feels slighted or hurt, address it internally and with the man who is clearly responsible for this, at least to them. Bringing this into the public spotlight is only going to amplify the distraction, but ignoring the issue could risk his players losing focus.