“His Prime Is Coming to a Close”: Celtics Warned Against Giannis Antetokounmpo Move Amid NBA Insider’s Crucial Intel

The Boston Celtics are not simply trying to survive the East. They are chasing a future where they stand above a champion New York Knicks squad and a healthy Indiana Pacers team. But that pursuit may come with a painful cost. With whispers growing louder about moving on from Jaylen Brown, Boston’s eyes are aggressively drifting toward Giannis Antetokounmpo. A two-time MVP and champion could change everything. Yet one question hangs over the franchise. Is sacrificing today worth the promise of tomorrow?

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Ex-NBA star DeMarcus Cousins might be hearing the sirens before seeing the fire. For him, the Celtics’ pursuit of Giannis seems a “little weird.” According to Cousins, the Celtics have built a roster that gives Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown a larger championship window moving forward.

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“So you look at them now offering a younger asset in Jaylen Brown for Giannis. It kind of shortens up their championship window,” Cousins pointed out. Then he shot a straight warning at Boston’s front office. “Giannis is about to be 31 years old coming up. So obviously, his prime is coming to a close. So when you think about it from that standpoint, it doesn’t quite make sense.”

Moreover, Giannis’ availability has become a concern. The Milwaukee Bucks star has become one of the most injury-prone players. In the last 4 seasons, the Greek star has played 239 of 328 regular-season games and missed 89. That is about 72.9% availability, which on paper seems outstanding. But again, injuries come with the risk of reduced efficiency.

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However, even in his injury‑plagued 2025-26 season, where he played only 36 games, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s numbers speak for themselves. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. The 31-year-old averaged a shooting split of 62.4/33.3/65.0. Most importantly, DeMarcus Cousins is not disregarding what Giannis can bring to the Celtics. Yet, he is doubtful about the fit.

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“Obviously, Giannis is an extreme talent. He’s going to make any team he joins better. But as far as that part and figuring out how long of a championship window the Celtics are looking for, I just don’t quite understand why they would go all in as far as a guy that’s coming to a close as far as his peak in the NBA,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are going all-out for the Greek Freak. They have seemingly put Jaylen Brown on the table for trade packages. Moreover, they are ready to cut ties with the veteran forward even if Giannis doesn’t join them. Now, in this trade conversation, precisely between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Celtics, the former might hold the upper hand.

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Shams Charania Explains Bucks’ Trade Structure for Giannis.

“Whoever Milwaukee chooses, it’s going to be a one-to-one deal. It’s not gonna have a third team or a fourth team. That doesn’t mean that in three weeks or four weeks, it can’t turn into one,” Shams Charania shared on the Pat McAfee Show. “But the Bucks would be trading for the players to keep those players. And then from there, you never know what can happen.”

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Moreover, Milwaukee appears ready to embrace reality and reassess its future, which is why a Giannis trade signals the end of its contender status. Meanwhile, Miami’s package may offer a mountain of picks and role players. They are willing to offer Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. The package also includes 3 unprotected first-round picks, with 2026, 2029, and 2030 emerging as possible selections. Pick swaps in the years between those choices have also entered the conversation.

However, Jaylen Brown’s presence in the trade market also changes the equation. His star power carries serious weight, and inside the Bucks organization, the debate seems to revolve around 2 paths: betting on quantity or trusting a proven elite talent.

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So once again, it all comes down to one question: What is next for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Clearly, his name is sending ripples in the NBA’s trade scenario. Meanwhile, both the Heat and Celtics have emerged as possible finalists for the Greek star. Yet concerns about his prime era timeline suddenly make the picture more interesting.