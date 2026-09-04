“His Signature Is on It”: Kawhi Leonard’s Involvement in $28M Aspiration Deal Emerges After Claiming He Was Unaware

Plausible deniability is a luxury rarely granted when your name is signed on the line. After being slapped with a $700,000 fine, Kawhi Leonard spoke out for the first time in this saga. But his attempt to distance himself from the Los Angeles Clippers’ cap-circumvention scandal faced renewed scrutiny from investigative journalist Pablo Torre amid documents and the NBA’s findings that linked the arrangements to him through his representatives.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two-time Finals MVP claimed he had no knowledge of any attempts to bypass the salary cap. However, investigative journalist Pablo Torre rejected the full “I knew nothing” defense during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ Absolutely not. I mean, look, I’m a big fan of treating adults like adults. Kawhi Leonard is 35 years old, and we have documents—Aspiration contract, in fact, the $28 million contract in which his signature is on it,” Torre stated. “We have him actually in the NBA report, by the way, specifically.”

While some claim it was his uncle and manager, Dennis Robertson, who handled the dealings, Torre confirmed that the NBA’s documents on the findings of the Clippers’ investigation show that Leonard personally intervened to restructure his payout.



Instead of the initial offer of $7 million annually in stock and $5 million in salary, Leonard requested $28 million in cash and $20 million in equity, as reported by Torre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we can talk about how some athletes, of course, don’t watch their money, and they don’t know anything that’s happening, and they’re being scammed by their own family members and all that,” Torre said, referencing Kawhi and Uncle Dennis’ recent China trip.



“This is not the story of a guy who didn’t know it was happening. This is the story of a guy who found out at the end that if he does certain things, the people who have to bear the brunt of the consequences do not have to be Kawhi Leonard.”

The NBA’s independent investigation and paper trail contradict the pure “no knowledge” narrative pushed by Leonard’s camp following the league’s yearlong investigation into the Clippers.



The NBA discovered that the Clippers facilitated third-party endorsement deals with Aspiration and three other companies that were used to provide off-court income opportunities to Leonard beyond his official contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the findings, the league imposed historic penalties on the franchise. The Clippers were hit with a $30 million fine and stripped of five first-round draft picks starting in 2029. Owner Steve Ballmer received a one-year suspension, while Robertson was issued a five-year ban from dealing with NBA teams.

Lawrence Frank received a six-month suspension without pay, and Gillian Zucker received a one-year suspension without pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonard escaped with a relatively light $700,000 fine (related to improper benefits and unreimbursed expenses) and was ordered to reimburse improper expenses, but his player contract was not voided. Through his agent, Leonard released a statement addressing the fallout as he prepares to rejoin the Toronto Raptors:

“Integrity and respect for this game are fundamental to who I am,” Leonard said in a statement released by ESPN’s Shams Charania. “I accept full responsibility for lapses in judgment by people within my inner circle and regret the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family. I entered into my contract with the Clippers as well as the agreements in question in good faith, fully committed to fulfilling my obligations and with no knowledge of any intent on anyone’s part to circumvent the salary cap.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Shams Charania was on ESPN showing the Aspiration contracts bearing Leonard’s signature while reporting that the player himself had no knowledge of the cap circumvention. That’s sparked backlash against ESPN.

Meanwhile, Kawhi’s timeline raises uncomfortable questions for the forward. The resolution clears the path for a previously agreed blockbuster trade sending Leonard back to Toronto, where he won the 2019 NBA title, in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and multiple draft assets (including unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round swap, and second-round picks).



While Toronto pauses to integrate the veteran back into their core, the public fallout is far from over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Analysts and fans across the basketball world continue to question the narrative that a superstar could be entirely blind to tens of millions pouring into his personal accounts or those controlled by his representatives. Leonard may be starting fresh in Canada, but the paper trail in Los Angeles will follow his legacy for years to come.