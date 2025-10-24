Historical Vj Edgecombe Debut Sidelines Joel Embiid Despite NBA Scouts’ Praise, Say ESPN Reporters

Joel Embiid’s 20 minutes against the Boston Celtics were anything but promising. But the rest of the team certainly sparked shoots of hope in Philly fans. Their backcourt tandem went off. Tyrese Maxey dropped 40, while rookie VJ Edgecombe produced a historic performance. He scored 34, the third highest for any rookie in NBA history on their debut. The smile on Embiid’s face when showing the Bahamian guard wasn’t just his relief. The entire 76ers fanbase probably felt a weight get off their shoulder.

For years, Joel Embiid was the be-all and end-all for the franchise. But there was a noticeable shift last season when Jared McCain found success. Then came Edgecombe’s blasting debut, a complete game changer for the franchise.

“I think the overall takeaway for me from preseason and from this opening game is that for the first time in several years for the Sixers, there’s Joel Embiid who has been the center of the universe in Philly… I’m not so sure he’s the center of the universe anymore,” Tim Bontemps said about the development on Hoop Collective.

via Imago Oct 17, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sixers fans have waited long to have a complete roster that boasts a variety of threats. Maxey has become a high-level scorer. Furthermore, VJ Edgecombe and McCain offer tempting backcourt depth. For years, it was all about dodging a Joel Embiid injury during the postseason. With the current roster, even Paul George’s availability won’t force a decision to shut down every other rising star for the 76ers like last season.

They have a promising young group who have shown the ability to handle tough contests in the regular season. VJ Edgecombe, in particular, is a dual threat, as he held the Celtics’ elite scorer to 2-11 shooting when guarding them. Kelly Oubre has found a place for his hustle and speed to be valued, too. Of course, a single game isn’t enough. But Bontempts feels Philly is ready to move on to a new identity.

“It feels like they’re trying to set an identity of being young and athletic and quick and when you see VJ Edgecomb have the game he had against Boston, when you see these young guys flying around and playing for them, it looks like a formula that could at least lead to a decent season for the Sixers if those guys could play anything like they did in game one,” said Bontempts.

And the ripple effect might favor Joel Embiid the most.

Joel Embiid could finally finish ‘The Process’

Criticising Embiid is easy. There’s been a repetitive theme of him being unhealthy at the backend of the season. Yet, the process has been most difficult on the former MVP. During the summer, he underwent a second knee surgery. The ramifications of it were evident in the game against the Celtics.

But when was the last time the 76ers could win a nail-biter with Embiid scoring 4 points? They have a young roster that covers all the bases. Maxey and McCain can both playmake. VJ Edgecombe and Kelly Oubre are defensive pests and play with great pace. It’s not the style Embiid follows. Each of his moves is calculated.

But the fear about retirement? Barring another injury-riddled season for the team, Joel Embiid could get back to his best. At least he will have the time and confidence to gradually increase his workload. He doesn’t carry the pressure of literally picking the 76ers out of trouble. He has a cast who are taking care of keeping the team stable, and playing winning basketball.

via Imago Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In that regard, even a scout gave an encouraging update to Tim Bontemps. “I was at the game last Friday, the final preseason game, and Embiid looked pretty good in that game. I would not say he was back to point and mid and Embiid, but scouts were generally like, Yeah, the guy looks pretty good,”.

So for him and Paul George, this could potentially be the season without any mess. Embiid doesn’t have to play great minutes throughout the regular season. He could even take a rest to manage his knees. It will put him out of contention for any in-season honors. But Joel Embiid is way past that.

His only aim is to grab a championship. And this group gives him the best opportunity to enter the postseason healthy. Remember, Embiid isn’t compelled to do everything now. The Philadelphia 76ers have the resources to help him maximise his career and compete for a title this season.