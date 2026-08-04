“H*ll No”: LeBron James Turns Down Jaylen Brown’s 76ers Championship Celebration Invite

Jaylen Brown isn’t just counting his championship chickens before they hatch; he’s trying to push them out of an airplane. Fresh off a blockbuster offseason that reshaped the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown is already visualizing a championship celebration in the City of Brotherly Love. However, one key teammate has already opted out of the proposed victory plan. He revealed a high-flying pact he pitched to Philadelphia’s newly formed core, only for LeBron James to swiftly reject the idea.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent livestream, Brown detailed his latest offseason adventure – vacationing in Egypt and going skydiving there. Detailing the locker room dialogue, Brown is already sure he’s winning the 2027 title. He even shared the post-championship challenge he laid out for James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and rookie VJ Edgecombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I told the team. I told VJ, LeBron, Max, and Embiid, and you can ask them,” Brown told viewers. “I told VJ, LeBron, Max, and Embiid we win the championship, everybody going skydiving. Bron texted me back and said, ‘Boy, h*ll no.’”

Brown’s wild championship proposal didn’t come out of nowhere. The 29-year-old recently posted a viral Instagram video documenting his trip to Egypt, where he confronted a personal fear of heights by skydiving near the Pyramids of Giza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captured playing rock, paper, scissors mid-air with his instructor, Brown captioned the post:

“Jaylen was afraid of heights, so he went skydiving. At some point in our lives we all will have to take a leap of faith and jump even if you are scared and trust God will always lead the way.” He added a humorous side note: “Don’t tell my mom I did this btw.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His mom probably saw it with his millions of followers. Despite James shutting down the leap of faith, this is the first time we have heard that the new Sixers core have not only been chatting but also bantering, from one of the players themselves, not just a team source.

There’s been intense speculation about how JB will fit in with former rivals and LeBron James, given past comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Brown expressed immense enthusiasm about teaming up with the 4x champion on the stream.

“We got Bron and like what an opportunity that is… my favorite thing to do is to learn. I love learning,” Brown noted. “So to have the opportunity to learn from one of the, if not the greatest player of all time… I get an opportunity on the court, off the court, learn and gather experiences that can accumulate to my own knowledge base.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown also admitted that transitioning to Philadelphia felt surreal after spending ten seasons with the Celtics:

“It feel weird wearing a different jersey, I ain’t gonna lie, but here we are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The daring leap mirrors the major shift in Brown’s professional career. After ten seasons in Boston, earning 2024 Finals MVP honors and averaging career highs this past season, the Celtics stunned the league by trading Brown to Philadelphia in exchange for Paul George.

Philadelphia’s front office followed up the move by signing James in free agency, instantly vaulting the 76ers into top-three NBA championship odds with OKC and the Spurs.

Joining a potent lineup featuring Embiid, Maxey, Edgecombe, and James, Brown enters the 2026-27 campaign positioned for another championship push, even if his teammate prefers to keep the post-title celebrations firmly grounded on earth.