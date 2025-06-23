Hollywood Actress Joins Draymond Green at $31B Co Event as Hazel Renee Explains Her Absence

From June 20-22, New York City’s Javits Center transformed into a sports and collectibles wonderland. And the Fanatics Fest is already valued at a jaw-dropping $31 billion. The event went bigger this year, with over 500 athletes, celebrities, artists, and influencers showing up to connect with the fans and compete in epic challenges. Draymond Green, the Warriors veteran and four-time NBA champion, was right in the thick of it.

Instead of attending a Finals game, he showed up for the Fanatic Games. A “Pros vs. Joes” style showdown, where 50 athletes and celebs went head to head, with 50 everyday fans. The stake? A whopping $2 million in prizes. Moreover, in true Draymond fashion, he brought the fire to events like the basketball skills challenge, while also serving up laughs and fan interactions. That showed why he is one of the most entertaining personalities in sports today.

Among a sea of fans and celebs, there was a familiar face, actress Sabina Gedecki. While sharing a moment from the buzzing Fanatics Fest 2025, Gedecki made a playful Instagram story tagging Green, “How TF have we known each other for fifteen years @money23green!”. But noticeably missing from the glitzy crowd of stars, athletes, and fans? Draymond’s wife, to whom Gedecki wrote, “wish you were here @lovehazelrenee!”.

While newer fans might not immediately recognize Sabina Gedecki, she is no rookie in the NBA world. She first turned heads when she dated Warriors forward David Lee. Although their relationship ended in 2014, Sabina stayed close to the basketball world and its people. These days, she is married to country singer Tyler Rich, but clearly her friendship in the NBA circle has stood the test of time.

Meanwhile, Hazel Renee, who missed the event, did eventually respond as well. Let us find out what kept her away from the glitz and blitz of the Fanatics Fest.

Why did Hazel Renee miss the red carpet?

After Sabina Gedecki sent out her love for Renee, her absence sparked questions. But it soon made sense when Hazel Renee dropped a sweet explanation on Instagram. “Long week with the kiddos @sabina! Miss you girlie”. Renee and Draymond share four children, and in true Renee fashion, she handled Fanatics Fomo with grace and a little humor. The kind any parent juggling life and career can relate to.

Hazel Renee, actress, singer, and a fierce mom of four, is no stranger to the spotlight herself. She was not able to attend the Fanatics event alongside her husband.

However, she has had plenty of her own red carpet moments. Just days earlier, Hazel posted a carousel from the Culture Creators event celebrating Tasha Smith. And she was recently seen at a Los Angeles concert with Draymond and their kids, Olive, Draymond Jr., Cash, and Little Huni, vibing out to SZA in matching merch.

And now the rumors say Renee is vacationing somewhere with the kids. While she may have missed the fest this time, her candid mom life defines her bond with her family. And as fans, we are just lucky enough to be along for the ride.