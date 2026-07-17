“Hope He Doesn’t Get Mad”: Private Kevin Durant Texts Revealed After Brutal Analyst Snub

Kevin Durant never hides behind subtlety. Whether he’s draining jumpers or firing back online, he says exactly what’s on his mind. So when an Instagram post asked fans which commentators should be taken off the air, Durant did not hesitate. He singled out Fox Sports voices Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright. Two days later, Wright finally broke his silence on The Dan Le Batard Show.

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Wright shared that Fox Sports’ Gianna Sanchez monitored his Instagram and texted him. “She’s like, ‘KD just tagged you in his story.’ And I just snap reply, ‘Is it nice or is it mean?'” the NBA analyst shared. “And she replies, ‘It’s not nice.’ I’m like, ‘Damn.’ So, I hope he doesn’t get mad about this.”

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Nick Wright immediately viewed KD’s Story and texted the Houston Rockets star with a thinking emoji. He also sent a message: “I thought we were cool now. Hate to see it.” Of course, Durant responded, “What made you think that?” Kevin Durant didn’t stop there.

“It’s just an opinion on your skills, but I don’t matter. I’m not your boss. They love you. That’s all that matters,” he wrote to the FS1 analyst. “And then, because I’m me, I reply with, ‘To be fair, in my craft, much like you and yours, my skills are pretty unimpeachable. My opinions are, of course, a matter of debate,'” Wright also responded.

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At this point, Dan Le Batard had a point he put forth. According to him, Kevin Durant dismisses criticism because he believes no outsider truly understands the skill, pressure, and difficulty of being him. Le Batard further noted that Durant sees critics as underestimating his greatness, while Wright’s response mirrored that same mindset from a different profession.

“Neither one of us is the GOAT of our profession, but deep down we think we should be and think we’re a little underrated and disrespected. That’s fine,” Nick Wright said. “Some people, you know, there are critics of how I go about my business. That’s fine. He was very funny.”

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The analyst also added that he doesn’t have any hard feelings towards Kevin Durant. However, he did not expect the 37-year-old to call him out that way publicly. But at the same time, Nick Wright says that he has an idea why KD did what he did.

Why is Kevin Durant upset with Nick Wright?

On Tuesday, Kevin Durant shared an Instagram Story featuring an image of well-known sports commentators. The post challenged viewers to choose one analyst they would remove from the lineup. In one of his Stories, KD wrote: “Pack that lame @colincowherd up.” In another Story, he wrote: “Basketball would actually move forward if @getnickwright wasn’t involved. Hold up.”

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Nick Wright believes Durant does not appreciate where he ranks among all-time NBA greats. “I think I have him 17th all time, and I think that probably bothers.” But he also feels there are three primary reasons behind KD’s discontent.

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Kevin Durant feels historically underrated by Wright, which, according to the analyst, is one of the reasons. Second, “I think he thinks that I give favorable opinions to guys that I might have a personal relationship with.” Wright added. He guesses that Durant targeted him and Colin Cowherd because they were among the most vocal critics of his leadership and criticized him during the burner-account scandal.

Honestly, it is indeed difficult to say what truly upset Kevin Durant. But he let everyone know his true feelings. Especially to Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright.