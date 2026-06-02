“Hope He Misses”: Knicks HC Reveals His Failed Plan to Stop Victor Wembanyama Ahead of NBA Finals vs. Spurs

Victor Wembanyama’s 7’5″ frame and step-back range make him a matchup nightmare for any coach. His greatest strength is his mind, an uncanny ability to read the game and adapt. At just 22, he’s led the San Antonio Spurs to an NBA Finals. The unanimous DPOY is sitting at the peak of the NBA in just his third season. Mike Brown is infatuated with the specimen that is Victor Wembanyama. But Brown must find a way to stop him. One plan has already failed.

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“You just hope a guy like that, you can find ways to make them work. You know, you pray. I had some buddies that are monks. I can’t go to them because he’s got that part of the religion all wrapped up,” Brown said as it was met with laughter by the room of reporters. Wembanyama visited Shaolin monks during the summer and fully embraced their culture. He even went bald to meet with their customs.

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However, Brown knows that game plans won’t determine Wembanyama’s performance. His natural physical gifts aren’t the biggest problem, his mindset is. Wembanyama carries himself with maturity beyond his 22 years, like a veteran who has done this for a decade. He is willing to go to any length to get better as an athlete to help the Spurs. In three years, that has resulted in outlasting one of the most competitive Western Conferences in recent years. Brown couldn’t resist acknowledging how “special” that is.

“I tell you what, he’s a special human being… I’ve been in the league my first year, it was 1992, I’ve never seen a guy that young prepare himself and go through all the stuff, whether it’s going on a religious retreat, going on a basketball retreat, going on a personal retreat, whatever it is, I’ve never seen a guy do that type of stuff at that age and have success,”

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His demeanor, reading books before All-Stars and reaching out to Kevin Garnett reveal a player obsessed with preparation. Instead of listening to chatter about being overpowered, Wemby worked on his core strengths. His emotion after winning showed a man relishing the fruits of relentless preparation. And this is just the beginning.

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“So, again, at his size and his talent and his ability, man, you’ve got to hope he misses some, but you’ve got to keep mixing things up so you can keep him trying to guess. He’s got a great feel, so it’s going to be hard, but you keep him trying to guess and try to make them work during the process,” Mike Brown concluded.

Will Mike Brown be able to give different looks to Victor Wembanyama?

Keeping Victor Wembanyama on his toes isn’t a bad strategy at all. The Thunder did the same during their intense seven-game series. Isaiah Hartenstein managed to get the better of him when attacking the glass during games. Alex Caruso did a great job at ball denial, even forcing three turnovers. The Knicks lack OKC’s ball pressure. While Josh Hart can mimic Alex Caruso’s denial role, it’s crucial to have a big man who can match up with Wembanyama.

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Karl-Anthony Towns has fared well and is an obvious option to keep Wembanyama out of the paint (if he does guard KAT). But to tire him out, the Knicks need Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks’ backup center intends to play after undergoing pinky surgery. However, he is yet to do any contact drills just days before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

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“I’m just waiting on the medical staff. He just did individual work today. So I’m waiting on the medical staff to let me know what the next step is,” Mike Brown gave the latest update.

Robinson grabbed 10 offensive boards in just 18 minutes against the Spurs in the NBA Cup finals. Wembanyama also came off the bench and was on a minutes restriction. The Knicks won that game. A few weeks later, they faced again, this time with Robinson out of the rotation. Victor Wembanyama had 31 points and 13 rebounds, with the Spurs claiming a narrow win. Historically, Wemby has recorded two 40-point games against the Knicks in just five regular-season meetings.

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The Knicks must have Robinson healthy to tire Wembanyama when Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t physically. Robinson’s activity on the glass is particularly valuable against a 7’5″ giant. Moreover, he’s probably the only player who can finish near the rim over Victor Wembanyama. He doesn’t have to be used all the time. But Mike Brown will need everything in his arsenal to upset Wembanyama’s rhythm.