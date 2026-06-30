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“Hope I Made a Few Proud”: LeBron James Breaks Silence After Lakers Departure

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Ubong Richard

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Jun 30, 2026 | 4:23 PM EDT

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“Hope I Made a Few Proud”: LeBron James Breaks Silence After Lakers Departure

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Ubong Richard

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Jun 30, 2026 | 4:23 PM EDT

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He described the moment when he joined as a “dream come true,” and “being able to play for a historic franchise with so much history.” Eight seasons later, and a championship delivered, LeBron James has finally called an end to his time at the LA Lakers. And while the farewells were streaming in, the four-time NBA champion had words to share.

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James, on X, on Tuesday, responded to the LA Lakers’ farewell message from its governor and minority owner Jeanie Buss:

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“No, THANK YOU! Truly a honor to wear the [purple and gold] while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint.”

Buss released a heartfelt farewell statement thanking him for his eight seasons with the franchise.

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She wrote: “LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be thankful for his eight years with the Lakers — including the 2020 NBA Championship he helped deliver to Los Angeles.”

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She continued: “We wish him and his family all the best in the future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, LeBron James informed the Lakers through Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul that he intends to continue playing, but not in Los Angeles. Rich Paul made it clear that retirement was never the plan, saying: “LeBron will continue his NBA career elsewhere.”

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What’s Next for LeBron James?

The biggest question now is where the four-time MVP will play a record season No. 24 at. While fans are anticipating that decision, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne gave a timeline, tweeting:

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“LeBron James and/or his representatives will talk to a few teams after free agency opens in a few hours,” Shelburne wrote. “A source close to the process says there’s “no rush” for him to make a decision.”

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The Lakers always wanted to keep him and form a core around Doncic and Reaves. While he was reportedly expected to take a pay cut, his team revealed via Charania that his choice to enter free agency and leave the Lakers was “a happiness-led decision for LeBron James. … and not be driven by money.”

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The Golden State Warriors have emerged as the leading contender. However, a return to former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat remain on the table, especially with his decision to compete for ring No. 5.

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association. Blending statistical insight with storytelling, Ubong aims to go beyond the immediate headline by placing performances and moments within a broader context, helping readers better understand the dynamics shaping the game. His work prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and a fan-first approach that connects audiences to both the action and the personalities behind it. Before joining EssentiallySports, Ubong covered the NBA and WNBA across multiple platforms, building experience in fast-paced reporting and deadline-driven publishing. His background in content writing has strengthened his ability to balance speed with accuracy, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage for a global audience.

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