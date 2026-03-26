“Hope It Doesn’t Get Worse”: Joel Embiid Shares Concerning Injury Update After Overcoming Knee Trouble

For Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, even a triumphant return is never just a celebration. Joel Embiid’s dominant 35-point performance in his return seemed to put his knee troubles in the rearview mirror, but his own post-game comments quickly raised a new, concerning red flag for the 76ers.

After a 13-game absence, the Cameroonian-American starred with 35 points, six rebounds, and seven assists – getting off to a hot start with 23 of those points coming in the first half alone – in a 157-137 win against the Chicago Bulls at home. It was Embiid who stole the show, and then stopped it cold with what he said afterward.

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“My knees haven’t been an issue for a long time. That’s past me,” Embiid told reporters after the game today. “The oblique was very tricky, and it still is tricky. Really nothing you can do about it, gotta let it ride and hope it doesn’t get worse.”

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The right oblique injury occurred during the February 26 win against the Miami Heat after contact from Kel’el Ware. The initial prognosis was that he would miss just three games. However, that eventually turned into a 13-game absence, bringing his games-missed total to 35-40 this season.

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Despite his extensive injury history, this is the first time in his career that he’s dealing with oblique concerns. His recovery is focused on stabilization, and Philly insists there are no long-term concerns.

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Joel Embiid’s injury history with the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid’s career, which began after he was selected as a first-round pick in 2014, has been defined by a brutal injury history. A broken navicular bone in his foot delayed his debut until 2016, setting a frustrating tone that has seen him miss roughly 485 games — nearly 50% of his potential appearances over the last 12 years.

But in February 2017, it was revealed that Embiid had suffered a left meniscus tear and underwent minor arthroscopic surgery. Since 2018, he’s been dealing with a host of knee injuries, going under the knife on multiple occasions. But when he’s healthy and playing at his best, he’s almost unstoppable, and Philly fans know it.

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“I think [Joel Embiid] is too heavy for the wear and tear of an NBA season… I think if he loses 20 pounds, it’ll be great for his knees,” former Lakers star Dwight Howard said back in 2024.

Three knee surgeries and chronic arthritis risks due to his bulky frame have made him the target of jokes from rival fans for years now. Yet his 2023 MVP and scoring titles prove elite dominance when healthy.

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With Paul George and Embiid back in the starting lineup, the 7th-placed 76ers are in a good position to secure a spot in the play-in game come April.

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After almost a month away, Embiid lit up the game tonight, going for 23 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one block after spending just 16 minutes on the court in the first half. George was not too far behind, ending the game with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists, and steals vs the Bulls.

If he and PG-13 continue in the same vein, combined with rookie VJ Edgecombe’s consistency, the 76ers might give the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics a run for their money in the postseason.