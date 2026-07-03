“Hopefully the Truth Comes Out”: Mitchell Robinson Admits He Didn’t Want to Leave the Knicks to OG Anunoby

Mitchell Robinson is gone, and he’s not entirely at peace with it. Just weeks after anchoring the New York Knicks’ historic 2026 championship run opposite Victor Wembanyama, the veteran center signed a three-year, $47.4 million deal with the Boston Celtics, becoming the first piece of the title core to walk out the door. The departure ends an eight-year tenure, making Robinson the longest-tenured Knick in the building until he wasn’t.

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He said his goodbyes on Instagram, a carousel of championship photos paired with a message to the fanbase. But a pointed exchange in the comments with former teammate OG Anunoby hinted at something less tidy- frustration over how the defending champions let him go.

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“Life a climb but, the view’s great.” Robinson wrote, “New York Knicks fans and the whole Knicks organizations, the past 8 years have been the highlight of my life. I can’t thank you guys enough for the journey and opportunities. I know it’s a lot of emotions going around trust me I feel it myself But I will always have love for where it all started! I love you and will miss you! Once a Knick always a Knicks 💙🧡”

The post immediately drew a wave of support from his championship teammates. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson commented, “Love you my guy ! 🤞🏽,” while Josh Hart added, “Love my brother!” Mikal Bridges expressed his disappointment with a succinct, “BAN 😪🥲.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell “Big Country” Robinson (@mrobinson23_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, it was the interaction with OG Anunoby that pulled back the curtain on Robinson’s sudden departure. Anunoby left a single downcast “😓” emoji under the post.

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Robinson responded directly to his former frontcourt partner, revealing that the split was far from mutual.

“@oanunoby I tried brother I didn’t want this to happen hopefully the truth comes out at some point,” Mitchell Robinson wrote. “I’m gonna miss you big dawg! Keep being great🖤”

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While Robinson did not explicitly detail what “the truth” entails, league insiders point directly to New York’s delicate financial tightrope.

Knicks owner James Dolan immediately declared after the Finals and reportedly dictated to the front office that the team remain beneath the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron.

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Jalen Brunson took a pay cut, but that was not going to be enough. When the Knicks’ limited financial flexibility became apparent, reports emerged that Mitchell Robinson and Landry Shamet would walk into free agency.

The Celtics, who just sent away Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia, swooped in with a massive contract. The deal reportedly includes a player option in the third season, giving the 28-year-old the chance to re-enter free agency while still in his prime.

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He brings the size and defensive muscle that the Celtics want around Jayson Tatum as they embark on a rebuild around their new cornerstone.

Robinson is projected as the starting big man for a Boston squad undergoing a dramatic facelift with the addition of Paul George in the 76ers trade.

Meanwhile, his departure to their biggest rivals leaves a bitter taste in New York. But his final exchange with Anunoby underscores the bittersweet reality that he tried to stay in New York.