Hornets Announcer Terribly Botches Jaylen Brown’s Name Following Heated Grayson Allen Clash

The separation drama never seems to leave Jaylen Brown alone. Following the Celtics announcers, the Charlotte Hornets announcer has joined the party, unknowingly (maybe). The physical confrontation between Brown and Grayson Allen during Saturday night’s NBA game drew attention after the pair tangled on a loose ball and received double technical fouls. But the broadcast added an unexpected twist.

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Hornets play-by-play announcer Eric Collins made a notable mistake while discussing the incident, accidentally dragging Jayson Tatum into the conversation.

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The moment came around the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, as Collins weighed in on the confrontation during the broadcast. Defending Allen’s actions, the Hornets announcer said:

“If anything, Jaylen Tatum out of line. I think Grayson’s just trying to get the basketball, and that was an extreme reaction by Jaylen Brown.”

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Collins clearly meant Brown, but the accidental combination of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s names went instantly viral. The mistake stood out given the attention on Brown and Tatum since their reported separation after Brown’s blockbuster move from Boston to Philadelphia and the constant jabs from the Celtics announcers.

The mix-up also came while the broadcast was discussing a genuinely physical sequence.

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Jaylen Brown and Allen had tangled while fighting for a loose ball, with the exchange escalating into a shoving match after they got back to their feet. In the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown rushed toward the paint for a quick bucket.

Naturally, the Hornets’ defenders crowded him. With four defenders surrounding him, he had nowhere to go and fell to the ground. Then, Allen aggressively snatched the ball, and it left Brown to shove him away.

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The duo immediately got up and were ready to square off. But the teammates and officials intervened in time.

Officials assessed double technical fouls following a video review.

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Eric Collins’ mistake was an innocent broadcast slip, but the timing made it especially amusing. We can’t really blame Collins, as the former Celtics duo played together for 9 years.

Now, even an accidental name mix-up has brought that connection back into the conversation.

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The altercation also became part of a dramatic finish in Charlotte. Philadelphia secured a 109–104 comeback victory, with Tyrese Maxey leading the way with 38 points. V.J. Edgecombe also delivered a clutch three-pointer as the Sixers closed out the game.

The result added another layer to a night that already had plenty of talking points. With LeBron James and Joel Embiid resting, Maxey carried much of the offensive responsibility, while the late contribution from Edgecombe helped Philadelphia seal the win.

Still, Collins’ unexpected reference to Tatum may be the moment that lives on from the broadcast.

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Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have spent years trying to establish themselves as individual stars beyond their partnership in Boston. On Saturday, a single verbal slip was enough to put that old connection back in the spotlight.