Hornets Coach Reveals LaMelo Ball’s Behavior Change as Private Confirmation Spares Public Scrutiny

For the past two years, LaMelo Ball hasn’t just made headlines—he’s been buried under them. A $100,000 fine for a controversial comment. A lawsuit claiming he hit a child with his car after a fan event. A string of injuries that kept him off the court. The constant noise around him has been relentless, and it felt like the story was already written: another young star crumbling under the weight of fame. But maybe, just maybe, that story needs a fresh start.

Because if you ask the new Hornets head coach, Charles Lee, the LaMelo he’s seen this offseason is totally different from the one everyone on the internet has been talking about. In a recent, wide-ranging interview with the Charlotte Observer, Lee revealed the specific behavior changes he’s seen from his star point guard this offseason.

First, there’s the physical commitment. “He recognized how physical the game got last year,” Lee explained. “He’s really locked in on his body, and done a really good job in the weight room.” But the change goes beyond just getting stronger. Lee has also seen a new level of vocal leadership. “There’s been times when these guys are out on the court together… he’s trying to actually impart some wisdom to the guys he’s been with,” Lee said, painting a picture of a young star finally embracing his role as a mentor.

A big part of that growth has been the addition of veteran guard Collin Sexton, a player whose relentless competitiveness is already rubbing off on the team. “He brings a fearlessness, competitiveness. His work ethic, even since Day One… he has been in the gym,” Lee said. The coach specifically pointed to the budding relationship between his two guards as a key to the team’s future. “Seeing him do group workouts with Melo, them having conversations, I just think is really important for our group to continue to grow.”

Now, let’s be real: when LaMelo is healthy, he’s electric. Last season, in just 47 games, he averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists. When he plays, the Hornets simply win more. It’s that straightforward. That’s why the team gave him a $204 million extension. It wasn’t just for what he is right now, but for what they still deeply believe he can become.

But maturity isn’t just about what happens on the court. It’s about how you handle everything else—the constant noise, the drama, the intense spotlight. And LaMelo’s spotlight is always on. Remember the tattoo drama? He had to cover the “LF” behind his ear because the league called it a violation. It eventually got reversed, but the message was clear: every little thing he does is going to be picked apart.

That’s why it was almost a relief when a new tattoo rumor got shut down super fast. Just this week, an Instagram story from artist Elvis Ramos showed a foot with flames inked across the toes—Hot Cheetos-style. It immediately blew up online because Elvis has been a part of LaMelo’s previous tattoo sessions. “LaMelo Ball just got the worst tattoo in HISTORY,” one twitter post claimed. But then came the twist: it wasn’t him at all. A fan posted a direct message from the artist, Elvis himself, confirming it was someone else’s foot. “You right, I feel like Melo could rock it lol but naw that’s someone else’s foot,” Ramos wrote. And just like that, the whole firestorm fizzled out.

Small moment? Sure. But it says something important. The public is quick to jump to conclusions. But quietly, behind the scenes, LaMelo’s truly growing. That’s the part the headlines usually miss. And now, the Hornets have a job to do.

Building around LaMelo Ball: Hornets eyeing a second star

LaMelo is starting to grow into the player and leader the Hornets’ front office hoped he’d become. Now it’s up to them to build a roster that can truly match his potential. One option being talked about? Toronto’s RJ Barrett. The proposed trade would send Josh Green and Grant Williams to the Raptors in exchange for Barrett—a young, clever scorer who could really take some of the pressure off LaMelo.

It would be a big move, no doubt. But it’s one that might finally give LaMelo the kind of help he desperately needs. Because here’s the truth: no one wins alone. And LaMelo’s been doing the solo act for long enough.

The pressure isn’t going anywhere. Not when you’ve got two brothers making headlines of their own—Lonzo returning from injury with the Cavs, LiAngelo dabbling in music. The Ball family lives in a fishbowl. But in spite of all that, LaMelo’s starting to look like a player who’s tuning out the noise and turning the page.

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center.

His recent Instagram post said it all: “LORD, protect my soul 🕺🏽🛸💕.” Maybe that sounds a bit mysterious. Maybe it’s just Melo being Melo. But the comments told a different story. Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis called him “My son.” LiAngelo replied, “MY DAWG❤️‍🔥.” Translation? He’s got support. From his peers. From his family. And now, it seems, from his coaches too.

The Hornets just wrapped up a strong offseason. They were Summer League champs. They have promising rookies like Kon Knueppel. These are all good signs. But the real test is still ahead. If the front office can bring in another star—if they can get this roster just right—they might just unlock the very best version of LaMelo Ball.

And this time, we’ll be watching a very different kind of headline.