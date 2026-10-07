Hornets Star Brandon Miller Hit With Contusion Ahead of Season Debut Amid Serious Contract Extension Talks

The Charlotte Hornets have suffered yet another setback on the injury front just as their 2026–27 preseason campaign gets underway with a revamped roster. Franchise cornerstone Brandon Miller was ruled out for Charlotte’s exhibition against the Brooklyn Nets, which ended in a 90-124 loss for the Hornets. It’s rightfully causing some anxiety, especially when the organization has built around Miller, who is close to a massive contract extension and Kon Kneuppel.

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According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, Miller suffered a shin contusion during a recent team practice and was sidelined for the Preseason matchup. While officially labeled day-to-day, they’re apparently proceeding with caution by ruling him day-to-day moving forward.

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The minor health scare arrives at a critical juncture as Charlotte and Miller’s representatives negotiate a significant rookie-scale contract extension ahead of the October 19 deadline. Despite the temporary absence, contract talks between Miller and the Hornets’ front office are reportedly progressing steadily toward a substantial deal similar to those of his peers.

Eligible 2023 draft class members have until 6:00 PM Eastern Time on October 19 to finalize extensions before entering restricted free agency next summer. Victor Wembanyama, as well as Amen and Ausar Thompson, three of the top 5 picks of that year, have signed landmark extensions. That leaves Brandon Miller (No. 2) and Scoot Henderson (No. 3) among the notable remaining names still at the negotiation table.

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Siegel reported that Miller’s camp is eyeing a market-setting precedent established by recent major extensions across the league. Before Miller’s contusion report, Siegel further reported that the Alabama star’s camp is looking at the recent contracts of Franz Wagner (5yr/$224M), OG Anunoby (5yr/$212.5M), and Amen Thompson (5yr/$208M) to negotiate a deal worth over $200 million.

With Thompson securing $208 million from the Houston Rockets and Victor Wembanyama agreeing to a five-year, $252 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, Miller is widely projected to sign a five-year extension worth upwards of $220 million and averaging roughly $44 million annually.

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The financial commitment reflects Miller’s elevated status within the organization. Following an offseason roster overhaul that saw Charlotte trade LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves and move Miles Bridges while adding Naz Reid, Miller has fully inherited the mantle as Charlotte’s primary option alongside 2025–26 standout Kon Knueppel. Entering Year 4, the 23-year-old forward is coming off a campaign in which he averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from three-point range over 65 games.

Newly acquired big man Naz Reid, who arrived in the Ball trade, recently drew parallels between Miller’s impending jump and Anthony Edwards’ fourth-year leap in Minnesota, telling reporters he expects Miller to reach an All-NBA level of play this season under head coach Charles Lee.

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But benchmarks of his draft class aren’t the primary factor in his contract talks with an injury history like his.

Brandon Miller’s durability could be a factor in contract talks

The primary concern that could temper the Hornets from committing to a massive contract for Brandon Miller is his availability. In a league where early injury concerns have influenced contracts in the past, the latest issue is not an ideal development.

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Miller dealt with ankle issues early in his career. Last season, he suffered from a chronic condition in his left shoulder that ultimately required surgery in May. Over his three NBA seasons he has appeared in 166 regular-season games (74 as a rookie, 27 in 2024–25, and 65 in 2025–26), equating to roughly two-thirds of possible contests.

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While Miller’s shin contusion is not expected to delay his regular-season availability for Charlotte’s October 21 opener against Brooklyn, it adds to an early list of injuries for Lee’s rotation. The Hornets entered their exhibition slate operating short-handed in the backcourt, with Knueppel (left hamstring) and Coby White (left calf) both sidelined.

The backup point guard Christian Anderson Jr. suffered an ankle sprain, leaving veteran offseason addition Dennis Schroder as the team’s sole active point guard alongside Grayson Allen and rookie Liam McNeeley taking on ball-handling responsibilities.

The injury pileup has tested Charlotte’s depth early, but the organization remains focused on its long-term trajectory behind a rebuilt core. By clearing cap space and retooling around Miller, Knueppel, White, and Reid, the front office has positioned the franchise for a sustainable playoff push.

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With two weeks remaining before the October 19 extension cutoff, both sides are expected to finalize terms on a five-year deal exceeding $200 million. Once healthy, Miller will look to validate his new contract status and lead Charlotte back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.