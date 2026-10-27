Hornets Star Honors Mom’s Cancer Battle With Heartwarming Gesture Before Career-High 39-Point Night

Brandon Miller walked into Spectrum Center tonight with a noticeable swagger, dressed in all pink. That confidence probably came from 500 of the toughest fighters in the building tonight. That translated to a new career high in the Hornets’ win. The biggest takeaway, though, was the Charlotte Hornets star’s touching tribute to his mother, Yolanda Miller, during Monday night’s Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Spectrum Center.

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Before taking the floor for Charlotte’s 110–103 victory over the Washington Wizards, the 23-year-old star partnered with Novant Health to donate 500 game tickets to local breast cancer survivors. This is the second year in a row he’s honoring survivors by gifting them an NBA experience.

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The cause hits deeply close to home for Miller, whose mother was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer in early 2023. Yolanda initially kept the diagnosis hidden from her children, including Brandon, while he was starring in college at Alabama, wanting to protect him from stress during a pivotal season in his basketball journey.

After undergoing two lumpectomies, a double mastectomy, and reconstruction surgery, Yolanda was declared cancer-free later that year.

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Reflecting on her decision to keep her health struggle private until treatment was underway, Yolanda said, “As a mom, you want to protect your kids and your family at all costs. That’s what I did. I didn’t need them to know that I wasn’t doing well.”

No longer is Miller in the dark about his mother’s battle. Tonight, survivors like Yolanda got to cheer for the franchise star with her at the Hornets arena.

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With his mother watching from the stands, Miller turned his personal inspiration into a dominant on-court display. Pacing Charlotte’s offense across 36 minutes, Miller poured in a career-high 39 points on 15-of-28 shooting from the floor, including five three-pointers. He added another six rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two blocks to seal the victory.

His 39-point night eclipsed his previous career-high of 38 points set against the Detroit Pistons in November 2024 and marked his second consecutive 30-plus point game following a 34-point effort against Miami on Saturday. Miller also became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 500 career made 3-pointers in 170 games, right behind Duncan Robinson (152 games)

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Miller’s career night was needed down the stretch as the Wizards mounted a furious fourth-quarter comeback. After Washington trimmed a 14-point deficit down to four points with under eight minutes remaining, the Hornets countered with a quick 12–2 run.

Late in the game with a narrow lead, Miller calmly stepped up, draining a mid-range fadeaway jumper from the left elbow over Wizards defender Bub Carrington to give Charlotte critical breathing room. The clutch bucket, combined with a missed three-pointer by Anthony Davis on the opposite end, allowed the Hornets to put the game away at the free-throw line.

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For Miller, this is as much a tradition as it is to bring breast cancer survivors to an NBA game every year. He made a similar triumphant comeback from a season-ending wrist injury for the Hornets’ 2025 season opener on Breast Cancer Awareness night last year.

This time, Miller has recovered from shoulder surgery and some preseason scares to keep the Hornets thriving at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Hornets head coach Charles Lee praised Miller’s elite leadership postgame. “Brandon had a big-time night for us,” Lee said. “The thing that was most impressive was him wanting the ball in a clutch situation and understanding what we needed to get out of some of those looks down the stretch. Then, his defensive activity – all the deflections and steals and blocked shots in transition, winning that 50-50 ball on the sidelines – those are the things that, when your best player is being elite on defense and offense, it makes you a really good team.”

Alongside Miller’s scoring barrage, center Moussa Diabate set the physical tone inside, pulling down 17 rebounds that included a career-high 11 offensive boards, while Naz Reid provided 18 points and 12 rebounds.

With the victory, Charlotte moves to 3–1 on the season, matching its best four-game opening start since the 2021–22 campaign. While the roster continues to excel despite missing key rotation pieces Coby White, Kon Knueppel, and Grant Williams, the Hornets will take their momentum on the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.