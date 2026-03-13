Hospital Visit Leaves Luka Doncic With Eye-Opening Realization After Break-Up

On Tuesday, Luka Doncic announced a traumatic setback of separating from fiancée Anamaria Goltes. But yesterday, keeping that aside and even putting the Lakers’ playoff push on the back burner, the Slovenian spent time with the kids at UCLA Health. That experience brought a realization that even a season-high 51 points didn’t.

During the warmup, Doncic wore the T-shirt signed by the kids he visited at UCLA Health yesterday. It turned out to be a “big time” inspiration, which provided a new perspective. “Big time, at the end of the day, you go there, and then you realize that you don’t really have problems in your life at all,” stated Luka to the media at the post-game conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Health is the most important thing in life. So you realize you don’t have problems at all. Just you know, having interaction with them yesterday, it was super super amazing, super chill, and I really appreciate those guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Luka Doncic even shared that post on his Instagram. The 27-year-old had a heartwarming interaction with a young fan named Malachi. The 7-year-old cancer patient even drew a picture of the NBA’s leading scorer and even made a 6-7 joke. The 6x All-Star also posed for pictures with Malachi and his family and even gave him a signed Lakers jersey.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was not the only Laker visiting the patients. LeBron James, alongside Luka Doncic, made surprise appearances at UCLA Health on Wednesday. King James greeted new mothers in the maternity ward, handing out blankets and “Little Laker” onesies. James posed for pictures with cardiology patients, and in one heartwarming moment, he spent some time with Daniel, an injured local firefighter.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Doncic stated he was able to forget his issues for some time, his personal life has been part of speculation for some time now. The visit with the kids had another deeper meaning since the Lakers star is involved in a custody battle of his own.

Luka Doncic sends emotional plea amid legal battle

Just two days ago, Luka confirmed to ESPN that he has separated from long time partner and the mother of his two kids. Anamaria Goltes and Doncic were teenagers when they first met and were together for a decade. In December, the couple was blessed with another girl, Olivia. Since then, the issues have escalated, and even the cops have had to get involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since last year, Goltes has moved back to Slovenia because of homesickness. The birth of their youngest daughter was also in their native country. Luka Doncic wanted his daughter to go to the States with him, but Goltes denied. Doncic came back alone and, since then, has not met or seen his daughters or his former fiancée.

“I love my daughters more than anything and I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn’t been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement,” Doncic said in a statement on Tuesday. “Everything I do is for my daughters’ happiness, and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Anamaria Goltes filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from Doncic on Tuesday. Luka insisted that “no idea” about the petition and stated that he already pays for his family and for his daughters’ expenses “without limitation.” Staying close to his kids is the reason for their separation.