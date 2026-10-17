Hot Mic Catches Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-Word NSFW Outburst at Ryan Rollins as Pacers Star Gets Hit With Technical Vs. Bucks

We usually don’t see brawls and techs in preseason action. But Tyrese Haliburton just had to make his presence felt after 472 days away from NBA action. Barely a few minutes into the exhibition matchup on Friday night, when the Milwaukee Bucks had a marginal 5-2 lead over the Indiana Pacers, tensions flared early at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, proving that recent offseason moves have made for a fierce rivalry between these two teams.

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Just 75 seconds into the opening quarter, Pacers’ comeback kid, Tyrese Haliburton and Bucks guard Ryan Rollins got entangled fighting for a rebound. It resulted in a physical sequence that immediately boiled over on the broadcast but an even more surprising verbal joust.

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After Rollins shoved Haliburton from behind while battling for board position, Haliburton, helped up by teammates, turned around to confront the Bucks guard. A hot mic on the DAZN broadcast caught the 26-year-old Pacers point guard mouthing a three-word NSFW outburst directly at Rollins: “You a b—h.”

Not once. But repeatedly. Even the announcers paused and noted, “Oh, we got a little conversation going here.”

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As the announcers predicted, the officials quickly intervened to separate the two guards, calling Rollins for a loose-ball foul while issuing double technical fouls to both players for the incident.

Unfazed by the altercation, Haliburton immediately answered on the very next possession by drilling a spectacular three-pointer over the Bucks defense.

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The All-Star point guard put on a show during an explosive first half, compiling 17 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal while shooting 7-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Wisconsin native’s singular performance put the Pacers up 71-56 against his hometown team.

The heated sequence set the tone for an emotional night in Indianapolis, where local fans kept the pressure on by boisterously booing former Pacers center Myles Turner during player introductions and every time he touched the ball during the first quarter.

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While Milwaukee continues to reshape its identity under new head coach Taylor Jenkins and new additions like Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., the early friction proved that non-basketball hostility between Indiana and Milwaukee hasn’t waned.

For Haliburton, Friday’s fiery outing marks another key step in his return to form after spending nearly 16 months recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered on the Paycom Center floor in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He returned to the same arena on Tuesday for his first NBA game since the injury.

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Following a strong 24-point performance in 18 minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the week, Haliburton emphasized how crucial it has been to regain his mental rhythm and build on-court chemistry with newly acquired center Ivica Zubac after losing Myles Turner to the Bucks.

“All I talked about through Game 1 was just slowing down my pace and my adrenaline,” Haliburton noted earlier in the week regarding his preseason progression. “Being back on the floor and all the things that went into it, I think I was just excited to be out there… I think as time goes on, it will only get better. We’re just growing our synergy and our relationship every day.”

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Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle praised Haliburton’s decisive play and mental toughness, emphasizing how vital his leadership is as Indiana aims to bounce back from last year’s dismal 19–63 campaign and return to Eastern Conference contention.

“It was very, very impressive,” Carlisle said of Haliburton’s return. “There was no hesitation about playing, no hesitation about anything. He was extremely decisive when he stepped on the floor. A player like that changes so many things for a team.”

There was no hesitation against the Bucks either. If this preseason spark is any indication, Haliburton’s appetite for drama clearly never left.