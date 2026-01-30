Rockets Hit $185M Roadblock on Giannis Antetokounmpo Chase as Dallas Insider Explains Trade Stance

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an automatic game-changer for any team. Therefore, his availability in the trade market is making all 29 franchises dream big. Teams like the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat, and the New York Knicks are in contention. However, the only team that is seemingly away from the race is the Houston Rockets.

The primary reason for this is their young core and the team development around the $185 million center, Alperen Sengun.

During the 2025 offseason trade, the Rockets reportedly showed passive-aggressive trade moves with the Phoenix Suns, who were looking for “more”. Houston stayed patient and waited until the summer. “I don’t see Giannis,” Michael C. Wright told Tim MacMahon on Howdy Partners. “This is a more immediate type of thing. I think they would be bidding against a bunch of other teams if they got into this. The Rockets are not doing that.”

Meanwhile, MacMahon added, “The simple fact is, if it’s before this deadline, it’s not hard to figure out who would have to be involved in the deal. It would be Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.” However, the Houston Rockets won’t punt on Sengun and Thompson’s futures simply to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant super-duo.

Tim MacMahon further explained that a Giannis move would shrink Houston’s timeline to roughly two or three seasons. Instead, the Rockets are planning far ahead. They want sustained relevance, not a short burst. Therefore, patience defines their strategy, not urgency.

As a result, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson sit at the center of everything. Both are viewed as long-term cornerstones. “They’re hopeful of having a decade-plus window to contend. You’ve got Alperen Sengun, who is still just a puppy, obviously, and Amen Thompson,” MacMahon added.

Reed Sheppard also projects as a future piece, though his role remains flexible. Therefore, Houston refuses to sacrifice its young core for an all-in Giannis Antetokounmpo gamble right now. People around the Rockets strongly view Alperen Sengun as a potential elite talent. Internally, there is a real belief in his long-term ceiling.

Earlier, the team focused on refining his mindset, professionalism, and daily habits. Sengun absorbed those lessons fast, and the growth now shows during games. Therefore, Houston treats him as untouchable. Along the same lines, Amen Thompson remains firmly off the table as well.

In simple terms, the Greek Freak has a roadblock ahead of him if he is planning to seek a landing spot in Houston. However, if he looked around, then the Warriors would still be considered the frontrunners for a blockbuster trade. At least that’s what the words around the league are whispering.

Warriors still in contention despite Giannis’ disinterest

Talk around the league has elevated the Golden State Warriors as a leading trade candidate for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, complications remain. The Bucks superstar has not named the Warriors among his desired destinations. Still, NBC Sports reporter Kurt Helin notes the Dubs stay in the mix. The reason is simple. If talks reach summer, the Warriors can assemble the strongest return package, which keeps them firmly relevant.

However, ex-Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins believes that Antetokounmpo should stick to his plan and not choose Golden State. “You also have to consider Steve Kerr. Is he even the right guy to coach a talent like Giannis, as far as how his system goes?” he said on Run It Back. “This isn’t a guy that’s shown throughout his history to really tweak his system. It’s more so you have to come in and fit the system. I don’t necessarily know if Giannis is the perfect fit for that system.”

Steve Kerr designed the Warriors around motion, speed, and spacing. The system flows through Stephen Curry’s gravity, constant cuts, quick reads, and defensive switching. As a result, four titles followed. Kevin Durant adjusted smoothly, while Draymond Green anchored defense and facilitated offense. Therefore, flexibility defines the Warriors’ identity.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo thrives differently. His game centers on power drives, transition pressure, and rim control. Those strengths favor set actions and a half-court structure. In contrast, Kerr prefers movement over interior force. Thus, the concern shifts from talent to fit and long-term comfort.

Well, Antetokounmpo, despite having suitors, has a thin market. The Houston Rockets won’t give up their young core for the 31-year-old forward. And the Golden State Warriors’ system might not be the best fit. So, where will the Greek Freak land next?