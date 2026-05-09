Rockets Ready to Cut Ties With $185M All-Star to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

The Houston Rockets were coming off a strong 52-30 regular-season performance. In fact, the fifth seed in the West was a relatively top-heavy ball club in 2025-26. However, falling to an unmanned Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs has unveiled a far deeper concern. And that is, their lack of consistent contributors. Therefore, now that they are in the offseason, with plenty of time before the next chapter, the Rockets’ front office might want to look into Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation.

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To be honest, rumors suggest that the Rockets are considering a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks to land the two-time MVP. But that move will come with a cost. According to Sam Amick, Alperen Sengun has reportedly surfaced as a possible centerpiece in trade discussions tied to Antetokounmpo.

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Looking at the bigger picture, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard all played key roles. But unlike Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson, they struggled to stay consistent throughout the season. Therefore, despite making consecutive All-Star teams, Sengun is just scratching the surface of his potential.

Sengun struggled to find a rhythm during the Rockets’ first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. He still posted 20.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, yet the efficiency numbers raised concerns. Sengun finished with just 47% effective shooting and 51.9% true shooting, even while facing Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes, two centers rarely considered elite defensive anchors.

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In that case, Giannis Antetokounmpo changes the math for Houston instantly. The 75 greatest player of all-time candidate still posted absurd numbers at 31 years old: 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 65.8% true shooting, and 63.6% effective shooting. Those numbers would have placed him atop the Rockets in both scoring and efficiency. Meanwhile, Houston already knows Kevin Durant’s championship window may only stretch another two years.

That is why the conversation gets uncomfortable. Alperen Sengun remains a talented young piece, yet he doesn’t project close to Antetokounmpo’s level. More importantly, Giannis would ease Durant’s burden after Houston leaned heavily on him throughout his first season there. Add two elite scorers together, and defenses stop breathing easy.

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Now, coming to the contracts, then Sengun alone wouldn’t be enough to bag the Greek Freak. It would take Sengun, Smith, and draft capital to land Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets already project a massive $226.3 million total cap figure for 2026-27, alongside a brutal -$61.3 million cap space situation. However, pairing Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. in a blockbuster package could finally open the door for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Sengun’s fully guaranteed 5-year, $185 million extension carries a $37.0 million yearly average through 2029-30. Meanwhile, Smith’s fresh 5-year, $122.0 million extension adds another sizable contract Houston can stack into negotiations. At the same time, Giannis remains tied to the Milwaukee Bucks through 2026-27 after signing a 3-year, $175.4 million max extension in 2023. His salary jumps from $54.1 million in 2025-26 to $58.5 million in 2026-27, before a monster $62.8 million player option arrives in 2027-28. Houston’s projected $187.5 million payroll already screams win-now urgency.

So landing Antetokounmpo could perfectly align with maximizing Kevin Durant’s shrinking title window. Also, in this picture, only two players could be considered untouchable in the Rockets’ lineup. They are KD and Amen Thompson.

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Why are Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson likely not a part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumor?

Kevin Durant looked terrifyingly efficient in Year 18. The 37-year-old played 78 games, his highest total since 2018-19, while averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on roughly 52% shooting. Houston went 48-30 with him, good for a .615 win percentage and nearly a 50-win pace over 82 games.

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Even crazier, Durant carried top-15 scoring numbers while hovering in the low-60s% true shooting range and drilling 40%+ from three. Meanwhile, the Rockets’ offense climbed far beyond the 114.3 points per game group that previously ranked 14th league-wide. Defenses constantly shaded two defenders toward him, and that pressure quietly unlocked easier looks for everyone else.

Reuters Kevin Durant (Credit: Reuters)

Now, add Amen Thompson to the picture. His 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists already screamed versatility, yet the deeper numbers felt even louder. Thompson shot around 53-54% from the field despite three-point numbers sitting in the high-teens %, because his rim pressure shredded defenses nightly.

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Add top-10 steals, 80+ steals, 80+ blocks, and the first Rockets season since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1998-99 to hit both marks, and the picture sharpens quickly. In playoff-level games, he exploded for 19.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 44+ minutes, while March stretches featured 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 58% shooting, and 40%+ from three.

Now, the Houston Rockets have reached the point where patience no longer matches ambition. They saw enough in the playoffs to realize the current core still carries cracks under pressure. Therefore, Giannis Antetokounmpo feels less like a luxury and more like the final push toward a title chase. However, keeping Kevin Durant and Amen Thompson untouched signals exactly where Houston believes its future and urgency now collide.