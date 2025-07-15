Rockets’ Stance on Kevin Durant Thumb Surgery Revealed as Secret Health Update Emerges

“If I’m out there, I ain’t worried about it,” said Kevin Durant back in January, when addressing the thumb injury on his left hand. Months later, a cause for worry did emerge, as it was recently revealed by ‘PaperCity’ reporter Chris Baldwin that the player underwent thumb surgery this offseason. With the renowned veteran set to begin a new chapter of his NBA career with the Houston Rockets next season, the surgery raised concerns about what type of start Durant would have with the team. Fortunately, Rockets fans have nothing to worry about.

According to Baldwin, the left thumb surgery was reportedly considered “minor”. A source reportedly even revealed to ‘PaperCity’ that Rockets leadership “did not give it a second thought” after the team’s doctors looked at x-rays of the thumb. Therefore, the injury should not restrict the player from participating well in the early part of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Kevin Durant first indicated sustaining a left thumb injury after a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in the early part of the year. Despite the injury, the player was given the green signal to play in the next game against the Timberwolves. He was seen donning a thumb brace during the game as a safety measure.

