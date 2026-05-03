Rockets Star’s Mom Reveals Threats Against Life From Fans: “The End of It for Me”

This is not the first time she has been put through it. Last year, after speaking her mind on social media during a playoff series, the response from fans included death threats, sexual harassment, and messages telling her son would lose endorsement deals and become “a target.” Teroya Eason, mother of Tari Eason and one of the most outspoken NBA parents on social media, has been a target before. But what came through her comments section in the days following the Rockets’ elimination by the Lakers crossed a line she is not willing to let go of quietly. After a fan publicly called her out for going silent online, she explained exactly why.

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The fan’s original post read: “Tari Eason mom so lame. I hate people who talk sh– when they up but can’t handle it back once they lose. She was talking mad sh– two games ago because they won but turned off her comments now.”

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Teroya’s reply made clear the silence was not about sensitivity to losing. “I’ve had my comments off for several months. The death threat to my teenager was the end of it for me. I realized, then I cannot compete with people who have nothing to lose. Also, I know I’m certifiable. I did what’s best for the program. Always will. Lame is fine. I’ll be it,” she wrote.

The mention of her “teenager” is significant, Teroya has not only been targeted personally, but the harassment has extended to other members of her family, a pattern she has previously described publicly when discussing the cost of being a vocal NBA parent on social media.

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Teroya had been active throughout the Lakers-Rockets series, posting her reactions to the officiating and her son’s performances as the Rockets battled back from 3-0 down, a comeback that generated genuine momentum and brought the series back to Houston for Game 6.

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Tari Eason himself had been one of the few consistent bright spots for Houston, finishing Game 1 with 16 points on a perfect 7-of-7 from the field, and following it up with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting in Game 4, performances that gave his mother every reason to be vocal. The backlash that followed the eventual Game 6 blowout loss, however, was a different kind of response entirely. Death threats directed at a teenager crossed the threshold that no amount of playoff emotion can justify.

Eason’s mum has built a reputation as one of the most unfiltered NBA parents on social media, engaging directly with trolls, switching to supporting the Lakers, threatening legal action against those who resurface false allegations, and refusing to be silenced by the volume of criticism that comes with the territory of being openly outspoken.

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That she chose to go quiet, even temporarily, speaks to the severity of what landed in her comments. Her framing was precise: she is not conceding the argument to the fan who called her “lame.” She is choosing not to compete with people who operate without consequences. Those are two very different things.

Teroya Eason Has Been Down This Road Before, and She Has Never Backed Down

The pattern of harassment Teroya has experienced is not a byproduct of the 2026 postseason alone. During a separate incident last year, following a heated moment involving Tyrese Haliburton’s father, Teroya Eason posted on X that NBA mothers are held to a different standard:

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“NBA Mom tweets the same way she’s been tweeting over a decade; they tell her stop. Send death threats. Sexually harass her. Say her son will lose money and deals and now is a target.”

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The complaint she was making then is the same one her current silence conveys: that the rules of engagement applied to NBA parents are unevenly enforced, and that mothers bear the sharpest end of that imbalance.

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Her public presence has also drawn her directly into her son’s rivalries. Last summer, after Draymond Green trolled the Rockets following their playoff exit to Golden State, she made it clear that she viewed his mockery as a declaration of war, a response that prompted Green to troll her in return, extending a feud between the two that lasted well into this season.

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She has never been someone who steps back from conflict when she believes she is right. The decision to turn off her comments, then, is not a retreat; it is a calculation. She said it herself, previously, when threatened by a fan resurfacing old allegations:

“Pumpkin, I’ve lived a pretty clean life. I don’t worry about people like you.” That energy is still present in her reply. What changed is not her willingness to speak; it is her recognition that a death threat against a teenager is not a debate worth entering.

What Teroya Eason’s post ultimately lays bare is a reality that exists at the edge of every athlete’s family’s public life: the line between passionate fandom and genuine danger is one that social media has made increasingly easy to cross and almost impossible to police.

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Tari Eason enters the offseason having turned down a Rockets extension offer in excess of $100 million before the season began, and will now hit restricted free agency, meaning Houston retains the right to match any offer sheet he receives.

The Lakers, armed with cap space, have already been linked to him as a frontcourt target, a scenario that could force the Rockets into a difficult financial decision this summer. The future of basketball is far from settled. The social media environment that surrounds it, for a mother who has refused to disappear into the background, remains far less so.